Digital Trends
More status options coming to Twitter, including ‘don’t @ me’
Twitter’s Status feature might be shaping up to be kind of useful. That is, if its latest update ends up sticking around. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted an image of various status options that Twitter Status apparently now offers. While the image did include a few options that had already existed (such as “Spoiler Alert” and “Hot Take”), the image also shows that a number of new status options have appeared. And as Wong notes in her tweet, some of these new statuses include common Twitter slang phrases like “That’s it, that’s the Tweet,” and “Don’t @ me.”
Digital Trends
When is the best time to post on Instagram?
Creating viral content is only half the battle when it comes to increasing engagement on your Instagram posts — timing is important too. Figuring out the best possible time to publish your IG posts in order to maximize the exposure they get is vital to the success of your posts. After all, it doesn’t matter how amazing your photos and videos are if your audience isn’t even around to see them and interact with them.
Digital Trends
Edit Tweet feature is finally rolling out to Twitter Blue subscribers
It’s been a long time coming but the bird app’s much-anticipated Edit Tweet feature is officially being released to Twitter Blue subscribers today. Via a series of tweets, Twitter announced on Monday that the rollout of its Edit Tweet feature to Twitter Blue subscribers has begun. test went...
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 3: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#471)
Trying to solve Wordle #471 for October 3, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Happy Monday, everyone! Let’s kick off the week with an easy Wordle win to feed that win streak. Let’s try to get this one in under three guesses to really stick it to your Wordle friends and family.
This Woman's Boyfriend Is Pressuring Her to Track Her Exercise & Reddit Has Thoughts
Exercise is a highly personal activity. Some do it to reach or maintain quantifiable fitness goals; others do it to experience the mental and emotional benefits of regular movement. There’s no right or wrong way to incorporate exercise into your life — which is precisely why this Redditor is so annoyed at her boyfriend, who has been pressuring her to track her runs and share the data with him. User @runningdali made a pitstop at the /AmITheAsshole Subreddit for some insight into a complicated situation with her boyfriend. She and her BF are both avid runners, although they usually go for...
Revealed: Meghan Markle hires 'woke fact-checker' for her Spotify podcast series Archetypes
Meghan Markle has hired a 'woke fact-checker' for her much-anticipated Spotify podcast series, Archetypes. Her poise and passion in front of a camera or microphone are surely unequalled in royal history. But these gifts haven't blinded the Duchess of Sussex to the fact that she, like the rest of mankind, is fallible.
Digital Trends
Here’s how to delete your YouTube account in just a few easy steps
Perhaps you're fed up with YouTube. If so, you've come to the right place. Our guide will show you how to delete your YouTube account (specifically its channel and content) in just a few quick and simple steps. Before we start, it’s essential to acknowledge that although there are a...
For the first time in over a decade, a new M&M color: Meet Purple, who represents 'acceptance'
The newest "spokescandy" for the company is "designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity," Mars said.
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Receiving Criticism Again, This Time From The Journalist Who Broke The Jeffrey Dahmer Story In Real Life
Netflix's new show about Jeffrey Dahmer has received criticism from people, and now the journalist who first reported on the murders in 1991 is sharing what the show got wrong.
Digital Trends
Fandom acquires Red Ventures’ brands Metacritic, TV Guide in eight-figure deal
Fandom is set to expand after acquiring multiple entertainment and gaming brands from Red Ventures. These brands include Metacritic, TV Guide, GameSport, Comic Vine, Cord Cutters News, and Giant Bomb. The acquisition is reported to be mid-eight figures with estimates ranging from $50 to $55 million. According to Fandom, the...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 temperature sensor: what it does and how to use it
The most significant improvement to this year’s Apple Watch Series 8 is the addition of a new wrist temperature sensor. It’s the first new health sensor to come to the Apple Watch since the Series 6 added support for detecting blood oxygen levels. It also joins car crash detection as one of only two features that distinguish the new Apple Watch from last year’s model.
Digital Trends
Tesla AI Day 2022: Optimus, self driving cars, and everything else announced
Tesla AI Day 2022 was a follow-up on Elon Musk’s promises last year of producing a robot named Optimus that could handle dangerous and repetitive tasks. There’s plenty of synergy between the self-driving technology Tesla’s electric vehicle arm has been busy working on and the challenges facing this Optimus robot. Let’s take a closer look at Tesla’s new bot and the progress of its work on AI.
Digital Trends
Gundam Evolution review: a true Overwatch 2 contender, but not a flawless one
“Gundam Evolution is a hero shooter that gives Gundam fans and new players a full product despite being free-to-play, though it's not without high item prices and tech quirks.”. Pros. Unique gameplay. Great fan service. Feels like a complete product. Large character roster. Cons. It’s wild to think there would...
Digital Trends
How to perform the AirPods Pro Ear Tip Fit Test
One of the best upgrades Apple introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro is more inclusive tip sizing options. The first-generation AirPods Pro already come with three tip size options: small, medium, and large. The AirPods Pro 2 go a step further to offer an extra-small tip size for users with narrower ear shapes.
Digital Trends
How to create a new team in Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is one of the most popular communication applications for businesses, thanks to its useful integration with Office 365 and other compatible apps, along with the ability to create many different kinds of communication structures. One of the primary options is teams themselves — divisions of people focused on the same subject or task within a greater group — so knowing how to create a new team in Microsoft Teams is incredibly important to maximizing your organization's productivity.
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
Digital Trends
Tesla just shocked everyone with its Optimus robot prototype
The Tesla AI Day 2022 event shocked everyone with a good look at the first Optimus robot prototype. While a preview had been shown of robotic hands forming a heart shape in the announcement of the event, the Tesla bot has been kept completely under wraps for over a year.
Digital Trends
The Eufy Edge Security System offers better recognition chops and solar-powered cameras
Amazon recently revealed several new security cameras, and now Eufy has decided to join in on the fun. The manufacturer has officially launched the Edge Security System, which includes the eufyCam 3 cameras along with a central hub that offers improved AI for more accurate identification of people, animals, and other objects that wander into its field of view.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors for 2022
The iPhone 14 is here, with its stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display reinforced with Ceramic Shield glass. Despite its tough protection against drops and impact, you'll still want to invest in a screen protector to protect your phone screen from scratches, scuffs, and drops. We've put together a list...
Digital Trends
Apple comes clean with what it really thinks about iPhone 14’s Dynamic Island
Two Apple higher-ups have spoken candidly in an interview about their thoughts on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s new Dynamic Island. The new feature has been a major shakeup to the iPhone experience, and both Craig Federighi and Alan Dye — Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering and vice president of human interface design, respectively — seem to know it.
