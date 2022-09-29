During the peak of the pandemic, Depeche Mode’s members found themselves simultaneously making sense of Covid’s widespread loss while trying to appreciate life in the moment. Those two themes kept popping up when frontman Dave Gahan and singer and multi-instrumentalist Martin Gore were writing lyrics for what would become their 15th album. They embraced this idea by calling the album Memento Mori. “The direct translation [for ‘memento mori’] is, ‘Remember that you must die,'” Gahan says via phone from Berlin, a few days before the band’s press conference announcing Memento Mori. “A lot of the songs are going into that...

MUSIC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO