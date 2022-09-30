Read full article on original website
NFL fans absolutely loved ESPN’s ‘Only Injuries in the Building’ animated graphic for the 49ers
The 49ers entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. A year after making their second NFC title game appearance in three seasons, many thought San Francisco was capable of such play. Unfortunately, injuries have already started to sink some of those ambitions. Four games into their 2022 campaign, the 49ers...
Saints Lose RB Latavius Murray to Broncos
After leading the New Orleans in rushing yards on Sunday, Latavius Murray is poached off the Saints practice squad by the Denver Broncos.
Ravens' Harbaugh stands by 4th-down call in loss to Bills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — John Harbaugh is standing firmly by his decision to go for it on a late fourth down last weekend."It's easy to make a safe decision that just puts it on the players," the Baltimore coach said Monday. "You can do that. That's easy. I've just never been one to take that route."The Ravens lost 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills kicked the winning field goal with no time remaining — shortly after Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. The decision to try for a touchdown in...
