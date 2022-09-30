Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
Menard's Coach James Charles previewing Week 6 matchup against Pickering. Pineville's Bryant Bell previews Week 6 matchup West Monroe. Bolton's James Dartez previews Week 6 matchup against Buckeye. ASH's Thomas Bachman. Updated: 2 hours ago. ASH's Thomas Bachman previews Ruston matchup.
kalb.com
Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams
Menard's Coach James Charles previewing Week 6 matchup against Pickering. Pineville's Bryant Bell previews Week 6 matchup West Monroe. Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin previews Week 6 matchup against Bolton. Bolton's James Dartez. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bolton's James Dartez previews Week 6 matchup against Buckeye. ASH's Thomas Bachman. Updated: 2 hours...
Natchez Democrat
Instant Classic: Trojans win parish rivalry on last minute interception
VIDALIA, La. — A true rivalry game should be full of scoring, defense, turnovers, penalties and a late, game-deciding play. Ferriday vs. Vidalia in the Concordia Parish Classic on Friday had all of that and more. And when the game ended with a 28-24 score, the Trojans walked away...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline throttles Natchitoches Central
The Airline Vikings rolled to a big first-half lead and cruised to a 46-0 District 1-5A victory over the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Friday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Airline improved to 2-3 overall with its second straight victory. The Vikings are tied for first with Parkway in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
kalb.com
NSU beats Nicholls State for the first time since 2016
Since 2011 the Center for Disease Control has used the month of September to educate the public about Sepsis. Timothy Teasley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT. |. A Rapides Parish Jury has found Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria, guilty...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington bounces back against Richwood, Carroll shows out for homecoming game, West Ouachita handed first loss of the season, D’arbonne Woods and River Oaks go head-to-head
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The defending 3A champs off to a rocky 1-3 start but the Panthers finally got back to the win column against division rival, Richwood. Brandon Landers couldn’t asked for a better start as a head coach for the Carroll Bulldogs, now 4-0 after rolling past Bastrop. West Ouachita also also coming into week 5 undefeated, first 4-0 start since 2019, North Caddo came into town and spoiled the Chiefs homecoming and perfect record. River Oaks also stepping up in class taking on D’arbonne Woods, the Wolves take a bite out of the Mustangs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Marksville Historic State Park ownership transferring back to Tunica Biloxi Tribe
Menard's Coach James Charles previewing Week 6 matchup against Pickering. Pineville's Bryant Bell previews Week 6 matchup West Monroe. Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin previews Week 6 matchup against Bolton. Bolton's James Dartez. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bolton's James Dartez previews Week 6 matchup against Buckeye. ASH's Thomas Bachman. Updated: 2 hours...
kalb.com
Will Kenny Rachal’s reinstatement at APD affect other officers’ rank, pay?
Menard's Coach James Charles previewing Week 6 matchup against Pickering. Pineville's Bryant Bell previews Week 6 matchup West Monroe. Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin previews Week 6 matchup against Bolton. Bolton's James Dartez. Updated: 1 hour ago. Bolton's James Dartez previews Week 6 matchup against Buckeye. ASH's Thomas Bachman. Updated: 2 hours...
kalb.com
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville. He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked...
wbrz.com
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned. The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained. Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-49 (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches. According to the LSP, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kalb.com
Alexandria Zoo celebrates 100 years of operation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Alexandria Zoo celebrated 100 years of operation. The Alexandria Zoo began with just a handful of habitats in 1922 as the City Park Zoo and has grown over the years into an AZA-accredited institution and one of Alexandria’s most cherished attractions.
kalb.com
Tunica Biloxi Tribe regains ownership of Ancestral Lands
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has regained ownership of land that holds significant cultural value for the Tribe’s community. The Tunica Biloxi Tribe and the City of Marksville recently signed an agreement, transferring ownership of the Marksville Historic State Park back to the Tribe.
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana's Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana.
KNOE TV8
MRBCC introduces upcoming initiatives in Community Townhall Meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce held its Community Townhall Meeting Saturday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on 5100 Frontage Road. The board of the chamber opened the meeting to all residents in Ouachita Parish, where MRBCC and the Southside Economic Development District gave a presentation on how residents can get involved with upcoming initiatives introduced by both organizations in the meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
KTBS
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
Comments / 0