After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
On Your Side: Some Garth Brooks fans demand refunds after parking and ADA problems
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - We’ve heard from many fans saying they had a good time and enjoyed the Garth Brooks concert. But, some fans say they want refunds. It’s estimated thousands of people never made it inside the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic problems near and at the venue.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Northwest Arkansas
The only thing better than a good lunch is a good, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty options for under $10. On the menu: A locally owned food truck in Fayetteville, Dot's serves Nashville hot chicken-style sandwiches and tenders, salad, cheese grits and fried potatoes. Cost: Plain...
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
Two Missouri restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ by TripAdvisor
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
Music In The Mountains: Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival back and even bigger
Many moons ago, at a party in Rogers, the Hillberry Harvest Moon Festival was unknowingly conceived. “Our first event was a private party,” explains Jon Walker of Deadhead Productions. “We had about 200 people come out. The second year was the same way but double the number of people. By the third one, we’re like, ‘Oh, shoot, maybe we should take this thing public.’”
National Taco Day is bringing deals to the 4-States
National Taco Day is just around the corner and local Taco Tuesdays deals are giving 4-Staters something to get excited about. October 4th is National Taco Day and it just so happens to fall on a Tuesday this year. Here are some regional restaurants giving out taco freebies or running...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
10 Best Restaurants in Springdale, AR
Some of the best food in Springdale, AR is right outside your door. If you’re looking for American fair, Mediterranean, Vietnamese food, an impeccable slice of pizza, or the best dry-aged steak you can imagine, Springdale foodies are in luck!. Find ten of the best restaurants in Springdale, Arkansas...
Arkansas’ newest hidden gem: FORMAT Festival day one
In the heart of lakes country in Northwestern Arkansas sits a city by the name of Bentonville. A relatively small town, notable mostly for being the birthplace and headquarters of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart. Recently, however, Bentonville has another burgeoning claim-to-fame in hosting the nation’s newest up-and-coming music...
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Bikes, Blues & BBQ returns with new location
Rev up your engines and head to Rogers this week, it’s the return of an annual rally. Watch as we catch up with an organizer of the event, Tommy Sisemore to get all the plans and details.
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
‘My life is this. I love what I do’— Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders reflects on life, death and comedy
Terry Wayne Sanders defines himself as a Branson entertainer. September 2022 marks his 43rd season at Silver Dollar City. He also juggles seven other jobs as a year-round working actor and comedian. Branson entertainer Terry Wayne Sanders has been working the crowds at Silver Dollar City for 43 seasons. At...
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are preparing for a large influx of traffic around the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Arena throughout the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was estimated that 12,000 cars were in the...
Meet the candidates for Bella Vista Mayor
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three candidates are running to be the next mayor of Bella Vista. Steven Bourke, Randy Murray and John Flynn are all running for the position. Current mayor Peter Christie is not running for reelection. Steven Bourke said he’s been on Bella Vista City Council for four years and Planning Commission […]
