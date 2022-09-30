Read full article on original website
3 arrested, 8 ejected at Lambeau Field Sunday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some fans at Lambeau Field on Sunday didn't end up with a happy trip home. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 36 calls during the game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. Eight fans were ejected for various violations. Three...
New Game Day Looks from Apricot Lane
Need a new game day look? Kim joins Living with Amy with some great new items you can find in store now. Check out Apricot Lane Boutique inside Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon and for the latest sales follow them on Facebook @apricotlanegb.
Stretch of McCarthy Road in Grand Chute closed
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A stretch of road between the Fox River Mall and Appleton International Airport will be closed this week. Grand Chute police say N. McCarthy Road is closed between W. Edgewood and W. Capitol drives beginning Monday. Crews will be installing sewer. Drivers will be detoured onto...
De Pere church collecting donations for Hurricane Ian victims
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A Northeast Wisconsin church is collecting supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave. in De Pere, is collecting donations Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Supplies needed are tarps, duct...
Waupaca County introduces workforce ride system to combat transportation issues
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- Unstable transportation is one of the biggest issues for employee retention in rural Wisconsin. In an effort to change that, a new program serving Waupaca and Outagamie counties will provide round-the-clock services to arrange a ride to work. Tyson Foods is located in a rural area....
St. Norbert considers community housing to replace 99-year-old campus building
DE PERE (WLUK) – A former public and private high school now owned by St. Norbert College may be torn down, with housing for community members being considered for the site. Currently the Pennings Activity Center, the building at the corner of 3rd and Reid Streets was built as West De Pere’s Nicolet High School in 1923. It became Abbot Pennings High School in 1959. The high school closed in 1990 -- with the merger of Pennings, Premontre and St. Josephs’ Academy into Notre Dame Academy -- and the building was transferred to the college.
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
St. Norbert College celebrates homecoming with community fireworks, tailgating
DE PERE (WLUK) -- St. Norbert College is getting ready to celebrate its homecoming next weekend. The weekend will kick off with a fireworks display on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The college encourages the entire community to enjoy the brief show over the Fox River near the Ray Van Den Heuvel Family Campus Center.
1,300 kids were expected to participate in this year's Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton School District held its 7th annual Fox Valley Tough Kid Challenge at Highlands Elementary School. Kids were able to run through an obstacle course that is over a mile and a half long navigating various challenges. The kids described the course as, "a lot of...
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
Titans dominate UW-Platteville in conference opener 46-7
OSHKOSH, Wis. (UWO Athletics) — Nationally 16th ranked UW-Oshkosh steamrolled UW-Platteville 46-7 in the WIAC opener. Pioneers fumbled on the opening kickoff, and the Titans quickly capitalized. One play after the turnover Kobe Berghammer found Trae Tetzlaff for a 25-yard touchdown & then converted the two point conversion to make it 8-0.
Active call for service in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The Oconto County Sheriff's Office is requesting the area of CTH S at Melissa Blvd in the town of Little Suamico be avoided. According to a Facebook post by sheriff's office, there is an active call for service. The situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Tim Michels announces vision for the future of the Green Bay Correctional Institution
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- The future of the 124-year-old Allouez prison is unclear, but Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels knows what he wants to do with it if he wins in November. "We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now," Michels said. "Hope is on the way. A new era...
A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College helping meet industry demands
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A new nursing lab at Lakeshore Technical College is making it more convenient for people to enter the nursing assistant program. Lakeshore Tech says there are a number of open jobs for certified nursing assistants around Manitowoc. To help fill the openings, the college started to offer...
St. Norbert stifles red hot Benedictine offense in 26-12 win
LISLE, Ill. (SNC ATHLETICS) - St. Norbert College held Benedictine University to 41 points under its season scoring average in a 26-12 win in a key Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference game at Village of Lisle-Benedictine University Sports Complex. The Green Knights (3-1, 2-0 NACC) were locked in an alley fight...
Green Bay murder, dismemberment case put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A psychiatric exam to determine if there’s supporting evidence of an insanity plea for a woman who allegedly killed, dismembered and sexually assaulted a man isn’t completed yet, so the case is on hold. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide,...
Lawrence University celebrates homecoming for first time in 20 years
APPLETON (WLUK) -- As Lawrence University celebrates its 175th birthday, it's looking to create some new traditions while reviving some others. The university is ramping up its annual Blue & White Weekend celebrations, expanding it into a true homecoming for the first time in over 20 years. The weekend's celebrations...
Demolition begins on closed Holy Family College
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A shuttered school is soon to be no more in Manitowoc. Demolition has begun on the former Holy Family College -- previously named Silver Lake College. The school closed in the summer of 2020, citing enrollment and fundraising challenges. These difficulties were only furthered by the COVID-19 outbreak earlier that year.
Teen accused in Green Bay homicide requests case move to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The attorney for the 16-year-old charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder formally Monday formally requested the case be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
