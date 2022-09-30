Read full article on original website
Two in hospital after vehicle hits pole in downtown Austin
Austin Police said the crash happened at Sabine Street and East 11th Street around 2:50 a.m.
KWTX
Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral
AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
One dead after vehicle collision on N. Lamar
Austin-Travis County EMS posted on its Twitter account that one person died Saturday night after an automobile collided with a pedestrian near North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street.
fox7austin.com
Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
fox7austin.com
Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-ped crashes so far in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-pedestrian crashes so far in 2022, a trend local EMT's say is troubling and largely preventable. Two auto-pedestrian crashes happened within 24 hours: one on South Congress Friday night and one on N. Lamar Saturday night. Around 11 p.m. Sept....
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
CBS Austin
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park
Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
fox7austin.com
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
CBS Austin
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash on South Congress
One adult is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian late Friday night on South Congress, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
CBS Austin
Two people killed in a crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
fox7austin.com
Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-35 service road in north Austin
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That's between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
fox7austin.com
APD identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has officially identified a man killed after an argument over child custody turned into a SWAT call, then an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin last month. The man, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales, was shot by a SWAT officer who had been with...
Records: Man arrested after not rendering aid in fatal east Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
