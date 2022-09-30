it appears as though she was getting hot water (proroly for some ramen) and the wtore clerk pissed her off about paying for the cup, she probably tried to explain its just hot water and left, but the clerk oncerned over a $1.09 cup (of hot water) got scalded, the policy is your not supposed to chase shoplifters...see what happens next
Well I look at it this way if they weren't going to pay even though it might have been wrong are you going to lose your life over a soda?? I would just report it afterward I wouldn't have fought the person. Something triggered the Amazon driver. I would have kept that on the low until they left for safety reasons .Not worth arguing over your life or safety.
I know several people who work for Amazon & I know they pay pretty good so what was the need behind needing to steal a hot cup of water in AZ? swear ppl these days smh
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot HomesElaina Verhoff
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson F
Comments / 12