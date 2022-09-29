Read full article on original website
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced
Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
Tony Khan Confused For WWE CEO, Says He & Nick Khan Couldn’t Be More Different
AEW President Tony Khan was recently confused for WWE co-CEO Nick Khan by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, who originally meant to take a shot at Nick Khan. Portnoy accused Nick Khan of getting “Barstool Van Talk cancelled” in response to a solicitation for questions by Robbie Fox.
Montez Ford Dealing With An Injury – Details
One top WWE RAW Superstar is dealing with an injury. Montez Ford is dealing with an injury, and the news was kept under wraps until Monday night’s episode of RAW. On Monday’s RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were featured in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. Zayn warned The Profits that Roman Reigns will be there next week, and they’ll have to acknowledge him. Ford was wearing a walking boot during the segment.
Royal Rumble 2023 Already Setting Ticket Records
Tickets for WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event went on sale over the weekend, and apparently they are selling pretty well. According to Fightful Select, Rumble 23′ has sold over 25,000 tickets so far. Fightful notes that this is a new record for the event in regards to paid ticket sales and gross revenue.
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Next Goal In WWE
Fans last saw Charlotte Flair compete inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania: Backlash against Ronda Rousey. During her appearance on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments Countdown this weekend, Flair teased potentially chasing after Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship. Of course, this correlates with the rumors of Flair possibly challenging Belair for the title at next year’s WrestleMania 39 pay-per-view event.
Seth Rollins Says He Wasn’t Good Enough For The Bray Wyatt Feud
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on if he wants to run back his feud with Bray Wyatt if he returns, why he wasn’t good enough for the Bray Wyatt feud, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out
AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
Miro’s Character Already Killed Off, News On Britt Baker, The Acclaimed, More
While Miro appeared on CBS’ East New York series last night, his character has already been killed off. The TODAY Show recently covered the recent AEW tag team title win for The Acclaimed. You can check out the article by clicking here. Evo Comics Inc will be selling an...
Andrade El Idol Tweets, Deletes ‘Goodbye’ Tease
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo has been teasing leaving All Elite Wrestling, however, some people believe it’s more of a storyline. Also, AEW President Tony Khan has noted that he won’t be granting releases to his talent. Now, another AEW wrestler is...
Matt Hardy Reacts To His Recent Reunion With Private Party, More
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to discuss his recent reunion with Private Party, the bond he has with the team, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his reunion with Private Party:...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 9/30/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 472,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week, the show had 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Lineup For WWE’s Upcoming UK Tour
WWE will head to Europe with a series of events featuring SmackDown brand talents later this month. The tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro on Sunday, October 30. You can check out the lineup for that show below:. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship...
WWE SmackDown Star Internally Listed Under His NXT Name
WWE has scrapped the Max Dupri gimmick in favor of bringing LA Knight back after weeks of teasing it. After Max and Maxxine said that Mace and Mansoor would be the models for the Back To School collection, they were attacked by Braun Strowman. Since then, Dupri has parted with Maximum Male Models.
Results From WWE Live Event In Bismarck, ND
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND. You can check out the results below:. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis. Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 9/30/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,207,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,535,000 viewers they did a week ago. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.63 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of...
