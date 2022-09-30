SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes preseason All-American Clark Phillips III had a career quarter against Oregon State and capped it with a pick-six against Oregon State. Clark Phillips had an interception on the first drive of the game that led to a touchdown connection between Cam Rising and Jaylen Dixon. After Oregon State scored on their next possession, Utah’s defense made them pay on the third drive. Chance Nolan threw to his wide receiver when Phillips used his speed and athleticism to jump the route and intercept the pass.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO