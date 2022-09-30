ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

West Carrollton resident creates ‘Stranger Things’ yard display

By Callie Cassick
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A West Carrollton resident is gaining attention after “ Running Up That Hill ” for her Halloween decorating this year by creating a yard display based on the Netflix series “ Stranger Things .”

“I’m a big fan, and I have been since the beginning,” Amber Windle said of the show that inspired her display.

“I just really wanted to create something for fellow Stranger Things fans in the community to enjoy this Halloween season after the recent release of the fourth season. Especially the two most iconic scenes.”

Windle made all of the decorations on the house herself, including hand painting the characters. Her husband, Mark Windle, helped with the installing the characters in the yard.

She said that she welcomes people to stop by and take photos with the display, which is located at 5323 Ormand Road in West Carrollton.

The house lights turn off at midnight, but the character lights stay on all night.

On Oct. 31, trick-or-treaters are expected to experience music from the show, fog machines and other added extras.

Windle asks that people use the hashtag #WCSTHouse when posting photos, as a way to credit her work on social media.

She said that the display will be set up until the week after Halloween.

