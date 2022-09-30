Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sunny and warm — but a quick cool-off is coming
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be warmer today as we climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a nice breeze bringing in some warmer air. Why have the last two weeks been so cool? The answer lies in the pattern in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Ohio postal manager gets 6 months prison for stealing mail
Investigators say they saw the man “watched him methodically go through bins of mail” and pick out certain items to take to his office. He must also pay a $20,000 fine and roughly $8,000 to victims.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the views
The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. https://www.nps.gov/cuva/the-ledges.htm.
