ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and warm — but a quick cool-off is coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures will be warmer today as we climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day with a nice breeze bringing in some warmer air. Why have the last two weeks been so cool? The answer lies in the pattern in...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny's hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the views

The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. https://www.nps.gov/cuva/the-ledges.htm.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy