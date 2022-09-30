How Kid Cudi Created the Melodic World of ‘Entergalactic,’ Both for Television Screens and Listening Ears

Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Says New Song ‘Anti-Hero’ Confronts ‘the Things I Hate About Myself’
Until now completely circumspect about any of the content or even tone of her forthcoming album, “Midnights,” Taylor Swift revealed the theme of one of the collection’s new tunes, “Anti-Hero,” describing it as “a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself.”
Dot-Marie Jones Slams Low Turnout for ‘Bros’: ‘It’s Not Contagious, F—in’ Go See a Movie’
After a low opening turnout in theaters for LGBTQ rom-com “Bros,” writer and star Billy Eichner wrote on Twitter Sunday that it was “disappointing” that “straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up.” Dot-Marie Jones, who co-stars in the film, echoed Eichner’s sentiments Sunday evening at the Best in Drag Show, an annual parody drag pageant that functions as a charity benefit for people living with HIV/AIDS, and at which Jones was serving on the panel of judges.
‘Encanto’ Co-Director Shocked by Best Director Win Over Steven Spielberg at 2022 Imagen Awards: ‘That’s Serious Bragging Rights’
“Encanto” swept the 37th annual Imagen Awards, which was held Sunday at Downtown Los Angeles’ La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, but the Disney musical movie was closely matched by several wins from Hulu’s “Love, Victor.”. Overall, “Encanto” creators took home the most awards of any...
‘Devotion’ to Open 2022 Urbanworld Film Festival, Full Slate Announced (EXCLUSIVE)
The Sony Pictures and Black Label Media production was directed by J.D. Dillard and stars Jonathan Majors, who will serve as the festival’s official ambassador. HBO will return as a founding partner of the Urbanworld Film Festival, and Visa will serve as presenting partner. The festival will take place from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30.
‘Firefly Lane’ to End With 16-Episode Second Season on Netflix
The streaming service announced on Monday that the sophomore season will consist of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will be released on Dec. 2 with the final seven dropping next year. More from Variety. Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix's 'Blonde' for Contributing to...
‘Official Competition’ Directors Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat Tease Upcoming Star+ Series ‘El Encargado’
Supremely diabolical Star Original series “El Encargado,” directed by innovating Argentine creative duo Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (“The Man Next Door”), teased a first episode as part of the Capítulo Uno strand of soon-to-bow series at the 2nd Iberseries & Platino Industria, which unspooled Sept. 27-30 in Madrid.
Whoopi Goldberg Corrects Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore ‘Till’ Fat Suit: ‘That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me’
Whoopi Goldberg attended the New York Film Festival on Oct. 1 to world premiere her new drama “Till,” director Chinonye Chukwu’s biographical drama about Mamie Till’s pursuit for justice following the murder of her son, Emmett. Goldberg has a supporting role in the film as Alma Carthan, Mamie Till’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother. One “Till” review was critical of Goldberg’s fat suit in the film, but the Oscar winner was not wearing a fat suit in the film. Goldberg called out the review during the Oct. 3 episode of “The View.”
Ohana Festival Has Eddie Vedder, Pink, Jack White and More Letting Their Freak Flags (and Tom Petty Love) Fly at the Beach
Ohana Festival is California’s coolest music festival, literally, and there’s a case to be made for the figurative usage too. Eddie Vedder’s annual beachside gathering takes place yards away from the Doheny State Park cove where he learned to surf, and steady breezes over the weekend provided waves for dozens of surfers on one side of the chain-link fence and end-of-summer mellowness for about 15,000 concertgoers on the other. The festival doesn’t just have ocean draft to recommend it; there were rock squalls from Jack White, pop lungpower from Pink, whatever additional currents were caused by Stevie Nicks’ flowing garments… and, further down the bill, an honestly eclectic lineup that was like a continual 13-mph breath of fresh air.
Jamie Lee Curtis Talks the End of ‘Halloween,’ Her Number One Piece of Advice, and Rapping With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is deep in the promotional cycle for Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter of a horror franchise that’s played a pivotal role in her life ever since she was 19 years old. But on this day in mid-August her mind is somewhere else: the little message on Zoom that notifies you when a conversation is being recorded. “It says ‘Got it,’ which, don’t you feel is a little casual?” she asks. “What I’m concerned about is Zoom’s assumption that I’m down with it all — that I’m totally groovy with it. They’ve never met me, Zoom.”
Diane Keaton to Receive Brass Ring Award at 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball
Diane Keaton will be receive the Brass Ring Award at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball on Oct. 8, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis announced. The gala, which is presented by Dexcom, will be held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. Howie Mandel...
‘We Got Weights In Fish’: How A Regional Fishing Scandal Took Over TikTok
We’re less than four days into October and the internet’s next biggest cheating scandal isn’t wife guys or chess matches — it’s in the world of professional fishing. Here’s how it started: Two fishermen who competed in a Lake Erie fishing competition on Friday were accused of cheating and disqualified after a tournament official found small lead weights stuffed inside their catches. While this was major news for the fishing community, a surprisingly lull in celebrity chaos and other breaking gossip for the day sent the videos sprawling out to TikTok For You pages everywhere.
‘House of the Dragon’: Does Viserys Have a Dragon? Why Fans Never See Him Ride One
Unlike many Targaryens, King Viserys isn't shown riding a dragon in 'House of the Dragon.' Here's why.
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Considered Quitting Filmmaking Because of Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘I’m Walking Away’
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has opened up about his grieving for the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, who died in Aug. 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker shared that Boseman’s death led him to reconsider continuing his work in the entertainment industry. “I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,'” Coogler stated. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling...
