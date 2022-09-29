ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide

KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
TOLEDO, OH
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
WANE-TV

Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
HICKSVILLE, OH
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction

KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WKHM

Jackson Woman Dead Following Shooting in Lansing

Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
JACKSON, MI
Fox17

MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
HARLAN, IN
13abc.com

Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
TOLEDO, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI

