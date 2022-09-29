Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
Lansing police investigating 'active scene' of officer-involved shooting
Authorities in Lansing are currently investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning, officials said. The Lansing Police Department said the scene in the 800 block of Buffalo Street is “active” after a shooting
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jackson County woman
LANSING, MI -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Jackson County woman has been charged with several felonies, officials said. Gabriel Dixon, 28, faces seven criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arianna Reed, who was found dead by officers from the Lansing Police Department Sept. 30.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Hicksville police look for suspect behind vandalism throughout city
HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – The Hicksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the source of recent vandalism in the city. The police department said in a release officers responded Saturday to several reports of vandalism and criminal mischief in the Village of Hicksville. Police...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Jackson Woman Dead Following Shooting in Lansing
Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
Jackson man charged in fatal shooting over gaming system heads to trial
JACKSON, MI -- A man accused of shooting someone else while trying to steal their gaming system, eventually leading to the victim’s death, is heading to trial in the near future. D’Montae Rowser, 20, was bound over to Jackson County Circuit Court to continue trial proceedings after a preliminary...
Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 double homicide
A jury has found a teen charged with the killings of two people near Kalamazoo in 2020 not guilty.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
Burglars assault mother of 3 in Lansing home
Denise Johnson told 6 News that she was home alone with her three children ages 12, 9, and 8 when five men barged into her home, armed with guns and demanding cash.
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
Lansing police identify woman killed Friday morning
Lansing Police responded to the 900 block of Long Blvd. in south Lansing just after 1:40 a.m. for reports of a woman who was shot.
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
