GOAL adds new mentorship program: SOAR
This fall, sophomore Matthew Karten started a new GOAL program to provide aid to students with difficulty in their home lives or academics. Success through Opportunity leading to Accountability and Respect, or SOAR, is a one-on-one mentorship initiative for struggling students at Horizon Alternative High School, according to Karten. “We...
Hillsdale Community Foundation grants GOAL $25,000
The Hillsdale County Community Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the GOAL programs to fund volunteer efforts for this academic year. The funds will be split between the 26 GOAL volunteer programs, junior and GOAL Coordinator Mary Ann Powers said. The Hillsdale County Community Foundation is a nonprofit that provides funding...
