Art in advertising: How marketing a CCA transforms ideas from pinterest boards into final products

hillsdalecollegian.com
GOAL adds new mentorship program: SOAR
This fall, sophomore Matthew Karten started a new GOAL program to provide aid to students with difficulty in their home lives or academics. Success through Opportunity leading to Accountability and Respect, or SOAR, is a one-on-one mentorship initiative for struggling students at Horizon Alternative High School, according to Karten. “We...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Give me laughter or give me death: Hillsdale professor brings humor to campus
Humor is essential for living the good life, said Professor of History Kenneth Calvert at a lecture Sept. 15. Calvert, who is a former stand-up comic, combined jokes with philosophy in a talk hosted by the Collegiate Scholars Program as a part of its semester lecture series on humor. The title of his talk, “Laugh or Die,” comes from a Finnish movie of the same name, in which German detention camp prisoners performed comedy to stay alive. Like the characters in the movie, Calvert said he sees laughter as something necessary for life.
