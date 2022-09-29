Art in advertising: How marketing a CCA transforms ideas from pinterest boards into final products

Humor is essential for living the good life, said Professor of History Kenneth Calvert at a lecture Sept. 15. Calvert, who is a former stand-up comic, combined jokes with philosophy in a talk hosted by the Collegiate Scholars Program as a part of its semester lecture series on humor. The title of his talk, “Laugh or Die,” comes from a Finnish movie of the same name, in which German detention camp prisoners performed comedy to stay alive. Like the characters in the movie, Calvert said he sees laughter as something necessary for life.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO