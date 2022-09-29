ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Art in advertising: How marketing a CCA transforms ideas from pinterest boards into final products

By Alexandra Hall
hillsdalecollegian.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
hillsdalecollegian.com

GOAL adds new mentorship program: SOAR

This fall, sophomore Matthew Karten started a new GOAL program to provide aid to students with difficulty in their home lives or academics. Success through Opportunity leading to Accountability and Respect, or SOAR, is a one-on-one mentorship initiative for struggling students at Horizon Alternative High School, according to Karten. “We...
HILLSDALE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Give me laughter or give me death: Hillsdale professor brings humor to campus

Humor is essential for living the good life, said Professor of History Kenneth Calvert at a lecture Sept. 15. Calvert, who is a former stand-up comic, combined jokes with philosophy in a talk hosted by the Collegiate Scholars Program as a part of its semester lecture series on humor. The title of his talk, “Laugh or Die,” comes from a Finnish movie of the same name, in which German detention camp prisoners performed comedy to stay alive. Like the characters in the movie, Calvert said he sees laughter as something necessary for life.
HILLSDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy