This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Man thrown from vehicle, killed in La Crosse Co.
LA CROSSE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We now know the name of the man killed in a crash near Holmen. The crash happened September 11th on Highway 35 in La Crosse County. The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the driver as 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse. Troopers say he...
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
Deadly crash closes both directions of I-35W south of Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W is closed in both directions in southern Minnesota Thursday following a fatal crash involving a semi-truck.The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened south of Albert Lea, leaving at least one person dead and a semi on fire. Traffic is being diverted to Freeborn County 3.Check back for more details in this developing story.
