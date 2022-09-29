ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP Explains: Voting systems reliable, despite conspiracies

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have whipped up a relentless campaign of attacks against voting equipment since his loss in the 2020 election. After nearly two years, no evidence has emerged that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election or that there was any widespread fraud.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy