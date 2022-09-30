ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

‘Taste for Life’ raises mental health awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chefs and service industry workers in Louisville gathered to honor the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain took his own life in 2018 and the chefs shut down Spratt Street in Germantown on Sunday to host a “Taste for Life.”. The event raises awareness...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

NICU babies reunite with UofL staff during annual reunion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of infants and babies are seen at UofL Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit every year. Health care professionals had the opportunity to reunite with some of their littlest patients they cared for at Louisville Slugger Field. The Women and Infants annual NICU Reunion took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Early registration for LIHEAP program begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday. Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Home 'extensively damaged' following fire in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a house fire leaving a family displaced in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Officials with Louisville Fire Department said crews responded to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a two-story home. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Your guide to the St. James Court Art Show 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old Louisville is opening its streets once again to an award-winning fall staple in the community: The St. James Court Art Show. Sunshine Artist Magazine awarded the Louisville art show second place in "2021 All-Time Favorite Best of Show of All Time" and first place in “2021 Best Fine Art and Design Show of the Past 10 Years”.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
LOUISVILLE, KY
