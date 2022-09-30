Read full article on original website
Teams raise more than $100K during annual 'Plane Pull' at UPS Worldport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty teams took their chance to pull a plane while raising money for a good cause. Forty-two teams competed in Saturday’s UPS Plane Pull at their Worldport facility. Their goal? Pulling a 155,000-pound cargo jet in 12-feet in the fastest time. The money raised during...
‘Taste for Life’ raises mental health awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chefs and service industry workers in Louisville gathered to honor the life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain took his own life in 2018 and the chefs shut down Spratt Street in Germantown on Sunday to host a “Taste for Life.”. The event raises awareness...
NICU babies reunite with UofL staff during annual reunion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of infants and babies are seen at UofL Health’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit every year. Health care professionals had the opportunity to reunite with some of their littlest patients they cared for at Louisville Slugger Field. The Women and Infants annual NICU Reunion took...
Humana announces three new senior care locations in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Humana is launching three new primary care centers for seniors. The healthcare giant will open CenterWell clinics in Okolona and near the University of Louisville. Last weekend, they broke ground on a new clinic slated to open in the Russell neighborhood at the Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex.
Early registration for LIHEAP program begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As cooler temperatures begin to hover around city, Louisville Metro has opened early registration for their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The city began taking applications on Monday. LIHEAP is a subsidy program that helps Louisville’s older residents and those who are low income pay...
The Vault: Taking a look at Louisville's past Oktoberfest celebrations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first-ever Oktoberfest was held in Munich, Germany in 1810 as a five-day celebration to commemorate the marriage of the crown prince of Belgium. The festivities lasted from Oct. 12 through Oct. 17 and ended with a great horse race. More than 210 years later, countries...
'These are some of my artistic pieces': Old Louisville hosts 66th annual St. James Court Art Show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Artwork from more than 600 artists across the U.S. were showcased at the 66th annual St. James Court Art Show Friday. Tyler MacDonald is an electric guitar artist from Naples, Florida. He can be heard playing his guitar on St. James Court. He said this art show is important to him and he made sure he came a week early to avoid Hurricane Ian.
'It's been time for a long time': Long-awaited Parkland library set to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders broke ground at Parkland's Free Public Library Thursday. "I want Parkland to know right now, this is the time. You are getting your library back," Attica Scott, Kentucky State Representative, said. Officials closed the Carnegie Library in 1986 due to budget cuts. Since then,...
Vine Grove Police Department opens Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New efforts are underway to prevent tragic and unnecessary overdose deaths in Kentucky. A newly unveiled Narcan vending machine openly sits in Hardin County, at the Vine Grove Police Department, which worked alongside Communicare Mental Health and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department to bring the machine to people.
Where to go for 502 Black Eats Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Be sure to support Louisville's many Black-owned restaurants for a special week full of incredible food and discounted prices. This campaign is a way to promote local Black restaurants. Tiandra Robinson created the concept in 2020 along with 502 Black Business Week, which takes place the week of Juneteenth.
New initiative aims to create pathway to homeownership for west Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative aims to give west Louisville families more access to homeownership. The Rotary Club of Louisville announced the launch of the West Louisville Housing Initiative on Monday. This will allow residents who may be low or middle-income access to housing. The group has partnered...
Home 'extensively damaged' following fire in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a house fire leaving a family displaced in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Officials with Louisville Fire Department said crews responded to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a two-story home. The...
Your guide to the St. James Court Art Show 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old Louisville is opening its streets once again to an award-winning fall staple in the community: The St. James Court Art Show. Sunshine Artist Magazine awarded the Louisville art show second place in "2021 All-Time Favorite Best of Show of All Time" and first place in “2021 Best Fine Art and Design Show of the Past 10 Years”.
Louisville negotiating contract to send millions in ARP funding to housing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is in contract negotiations to devote millions in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for permanent housing projects across the city, officials said. At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced about $32 million will be distributed among five organizations that help with more stable...
'A Taste for Life' opens eyes to mental health in Louisville's food service industry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to the food service industry, mental health is a big component and here in Louisville local chefs are coming together to bring you a taste for life. More than 20 local chefs will share their passion for food service while also having those...
'Gorillas are tough': Louisville Zoo's Jelani recovery battle post-surgery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo's famous silverback gorilla, Jelani, underwent surgery to remove a "softball"-sized abdominal mass last week. Jelani has been a guest favorite at the Zoo since the opening of Gorilla Forest in 2002. He captured the hearts of many gorilla fans after videos of him went viral.
Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
Norton Healthcare helps 'raise the roof' on Louisville Habitat for Humanity home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare and Habitat for Humanity teamed up to “raise the roof” on the newest Habitat for Humanity home in Louisville Friday. The homebuyers, Fatuma Mohamed and Osman Abdi, fled their home in Somalia 14 years ago when they moved to Kenya. They made the move to Louisville 2016.
Louisville nonprofit preparing to help with Hurricane Ian aftermath
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hurricane Ian may be hundreds of miles away from Kentuckiana, but local organizations are doing what they can to help to help those impacted in Florida as the storm barrels toward the state's western coast. Tuesday, WaterStep announced it's working overtime to make sure it can...
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
