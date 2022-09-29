Read full article on original website
Washtenaw County fruit farm poised to change hands when longtime owners retire
WASHTENAW COUNTY --Jan and Bruce Upston have spent decades running Wasem Fruit Farm in Augusta Township. Now the couple, both in their mid-to-late 70s, are looking to retire and pass the farm on to the next generation. Wasem Fruit Farm, located at 6580 Judd Rd., is a family-owned and operated...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
Hillsdale Community Foundation grants GOAL $25,000
The Hillsdale County Community Foundation has awarded $25,000 to the GOAL programs to fund volunteer efforts for this academic year. The funds will be split between the 26 GOAL volunteer programs, junior and GOAL Coordinator Mary Ann Powers said. The Hillsdale County Community Foundation is a nonprofit that provides funding...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
I-94 construction update: Some ramps are open, others are closing in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 ramps and roads long under construction in the Jackson County area are reopening, but more closures are on the way. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the update to its ongoing project to rebuild and widen I-94. As of Friday, Sept 30, Elm Road...
Meet the candidates running for Northwest School Board in November
JACKSON, MI - Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Northwest School Board in November, including two incumbents seeking reelection. Incumbents Dan Griswold and Brad Wait face challenges from Tim Curran and Nathan Edwards for six-year school board terms in the Nov. 8 general election. Curran, the...
Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs
According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
