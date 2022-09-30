ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Local crews work to decrease potential hazards ahead of Ian

By Daisy Kershaw
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUhkv_0iFxC5vR00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Savannah prepares for the impacts of Ian in the Coastal Empire, many local crews are working round the clock to decrease potential hazards ahead of the storm.

From downed trees, to overwhelmed drainage systems, the potential for flooding, debris and structural damage puts lives at risk.

“The best thing to do before a storm is to prepare before anything like this gets to this point,” said Cody Rawlings who owns and operates a tree services business.

Rawlings said the days leading up to a big storm are always the busiest.

“People know that they have problem trees and they want to put it off but hurricane season comes and it’s unpredictable,” Rawlings said.

He said waiting too long to take care of a dying or overgrown tree can cause serious and expensive damage.

“Being prepared it’s just worth it in general to not put your family, your loved ones at risk, your home,” Rawlings said.

Debris from unmaintained properties can lead to other issues such as clogged waterways.

Zack Hoffman: “We have 415 miles of closed pipe that we maintain and 152 miles of open ditches and canals, so we’re continuously making the rounds and staying ahead of this,” Zack Hoffman said.

Hoffman is the director of Storm Water Management for the City of Savannah and said crews have been working year-round to keep the drainage systems and canals maintained. Now they’re ramping up those efforts to try and lessen potential flooding.

“We have great elevation in the historic district of Downtown Savannah, we’re about 40 feet above sea level,” Hoffman said. “But then you have that old infrastructure, which is typically smaller pipes that aren’t as resilient for the larger storm vents, they will drain, but the streets will get water in them.”

Hoffman says low-lying areas are the main concern when it comes to flood risk.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

IH 95 maintenance service, contract and customer service line has begun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Interstate 95 comprehensive maintenance services began today with a direct customer service phone line, the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced. Georgia DOT awarded Jorgensen the 3-year agreement, which includes but is not limited to routine maintenance, minor repairs and traffic incident response for the entire 112 miles of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Talmadge Bridge reopens after temporary closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:04 p.m.:The Savannah Police Department announced that the situation has been resolved and the bridge has reopened to traffic. Initial report: The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while the Savannah Police Department assists a person in distress. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

4 displaced after kitchen fire on Althea Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are without a home following a house fire over the weekend. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire in the 1100 block of Althea Parkway on Sunday evening. No one was injured, however, four people were displaced. Savannah Fire wants to remind people to set […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

3 Richmond Hill businesses damaged in early morning fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Popeyes, Fudruckers, and TA service station in Richmond Hill were damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Popeyes, located on the 4400 block of US Highway 17, sustained fire damage, and two other adjoining businesses were affected, Fudruckers and a TA service station. According to Richmond Hill Fire Department […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond

Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Storm Water Management
wtoc.com

Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah, CEMA to rescind state of emergency Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will end their state of emergency Friday. The city says Mayor Van Johnson ordered the state of emergency to end at 6 p.m. City offices will resume normal operations Monday, Oct. 3. CEMA said it has returned to Operating Condition 5 — the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Flood water and you: rules to remember

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian may have settled to a tropical storm as of Thursday morning, but that doesn’t mean Savannah and surrounding areas are in the clear. Flooding is still expected in many places due to the storm. To be on the safe side, here are a few things to remember when it […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAV News 3

Weekend residential fire displaces 4 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) battled a structural fire that started in a home on the 500 block of E. Hall Street on Saturday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze appeared to have originated in an upstairs unit of the multi-family, residential structure, a little after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD to conduct training exercise in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department will be conducting a police training exercise on Monday. The exercise will be at The Olde Pink House located at 23 Abercorn Street from noon to 1:30 p.m. There may be an increased police presence in the area during those times, but no road closures are expected.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Truman Parkway reopened after Saturday fire

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) extinguished a tire fire that started under the Truman Parkway Saturday morning. SFD says that the fire took place under the Truman Parkway at the President St. exit near an encampment of unhoused people on October 1. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a pile […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Byers Street Crossover damaged by Ian

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian caused damage to the Byers Street Crossover on Tybee Island. According to the City of Tybee Island, the storm ripped the ramp to the beach off. It also eroded sand at the crossover that created a steep drop off. The crossover is closed...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy