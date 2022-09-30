ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk’s Texts Reveal Inside Look At Twitter Deal’s Collapse

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpzRc_0iFxC0Vo00

A massive trove of Elon Musk’s texts made available to the public give a glimpse into Musk’s mindset during his bid to acquire Twitter , and the subsequent unraveling of the deal that has resulted in Twitter taking the Tesla billionaire to court in order to force his proposed $44 billion purchase.

The texts, which were released as part of evidentiary discovery in Twitter’s lawsuit against him, provide valuable insight into the thought process behind Musk’s attempted acquisition, and show how the billionaire was in regular contact with powerful industry players, media, and political figures looking to have a hand or gain a foothold in Musk’s vision for the company, including exchanges with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey , Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, and Axel Springer owner Mathias Döpfner.

In one exchange between Dorsey and Musk, the former Twitter CEO revealed he had attempted to persuade the board of Twitter to bring in Musk a year before, and told Musk that he now believed Twitter “should have never been a company. That was the original sin.”

“Couldn’t be happier you’re doing this,” Dorsey texted Musk, after news broke in March that Musk had acquired a nine-percent stake in the social media company.

Less positive was Musk’s relationship with Twitter’s current CEO Parag Agrawal. In one tense April exchange, Agrawal cautioned Musk that his public tweets regarding the platform were not strengthening his position or improving the business. Musk responded by telling Agrawal that the whole thing was a “waste of time,” and that he would be making an offer to take Twitter private.

The texts also reveal that weeks later, Dorsey attempted to coordinate a discussion between Musk and Agrawal in order to address Musk’s concerns and come to a resolution over the future of the company. “At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying,” Dorsey texted Musk after the “hangout.”

Musk made moves to secure billions in funding and support from his backers directly from his phone. According to the texts, Musk discussed financing with Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison, who committed $2 billion to the acquisition scheme via text (whomst amongst us?). Separate reports indicate that Ellison and Musk were texting late into the night before Musk announced that he would be seeking to back out of his bid to purchase Twitter.

Musk first began serious discussions to buy Twitter in March, when the mogul met with founder Jack Dorsey to discuss the future direction of social media. According to SEC filings, he purchased a 9.2 percent stake in the company in April and brokered a deal to acquire the whole company for $44 billion later that month. The move was the culmination of Musk’s five-year flirtation with acquiring the platform, of which Musk had been an early, prolific user, later becoming an ardent critic of the platform’s move toward more rigorous content moderation.

Musk’s framing of his attempted acquisition of the social media company as a crusade for online free speech galvanized prominent actors in online right-wing spaces . In a notable text interaction, an individual whose name has been redacted discusses allowing banned users to return to the platform, specifically Republican users, including “the boss himself,” a probable reference to former President Donald Trump.

By May, Musk had soured on the proposed deal. In an exchange with his banker , Michael Grimes, Musk requested that they “slow down just a few days.” “Putin’s speech tomorrow is extremely important,” wrote Musk. “It won’t make sense to buy Twitter if we’re headed into WW3.”

He began to raise questions about how many of Twitter’s users — an essential element of its $44 billion valuation — were fake or spam accounts, announcing on May 13th that the deal was on hold pending a formal review. Agrawal declared that Twitter’s internal data indicated that less than five percent of accounts were bots. When the Twitter CEO explained that Musk’s proposed external analysis of the number of bots on the platform would require the disclosure of private user data Twitter was not willing to share, Musk replied with a poop emoji . The mogul then began publicly criticizing Agrawal’s assessment, stating the number of fake accounts was much higher — and that a deal could only be completed at a lower price. By June, Musk began trying to bow out of the purchase, and Twitter sued him in July to enforce the deal.

The collapse of the Twitter deal and its subsequent fall into litigation have resulted in both financial blows for Musk and a publicly embarrassing process of discovery. The promised bombshell revelations regarding Twitter’s handling of bots has yet to materialize, instead Musk’s business practices, both in relation to Twitter and his existing companies. Since he initially announced his intent to purchase the company Musk has faced sexual misconduct allegations , and as Rolling Stone previously reported accusations of overseeing a pervasive culture of sexual harassment at his flagship company Tesla. Alongside a slew of lawsuits brought by former employees, Musk is additionally operating under scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission , which he has run afoul of in the past , and who’s regulations he has once again been accused of trampling over while orchestrating his attempted Twitter takeover.

Kara Voght contributed to this report.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Aretha Franklin Was Tracked By the FBI for 40 Years. Here’s What’s In Her File

From 1967 to 2007, the Federal Bureau of Investigation methodically collected information about Aretha Franklin using false phone calls, surveillance, infiltration, and highly-placed sources, according to the documents obtained in September by Rolling Stone.  Franklin’s FBI file — first requested in via the Freedom of Information Act on Aug. 17, 2018 —  is 270 pages long, peppered with phrases like “Black extremists,” “pro-communist,” “hate America,” “radical,” “racial violence,” and “militant Black power” and overflowing with suspicion about the singer, her work, and the other activists and entertainers with whom she she spent time. Some documents are heavily redacted and others...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns

Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has a ‘Death Wish’ During Racist Meltdown

Ah, Friday night. Time to kick back, watch a little TV, and casually threaten the Senate Minority Leader on your website.  “He has a DEATH WISH,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, while also adding a racist dig at McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who is Asian American and a former member of Trump’s own cabinet. “Must immediately seek help and advise [sic] from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” Chao was born in Taiwan. “Is McConnell approving all of these trillions of dollars worth of Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he...
POTUS
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Axel Springer
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Apple Exec Ousted After Obscene TikTok Comment Blows Up

One of Apple’s top executives is leaving the tech giant after he was filmed making a crass joke about how he “fondles big-breasted women” for a living. Tony Blevins, Apple’s vice president of procurement, made the wacky comment when he was approached by Daniel Mac, a creator whose shtick is asking people in luxury vehicles how they make their money. “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women,” Blevins said in the video as he got out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. “But I take weekends and holidays off. Also, if you’re interested, I got a hell of a dental plan.” The clip, which was believed to have been recorded at a California car show on Aug. 18, has since gone viral online, racking up over 40,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 142,000 likes on TikTok. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Blevins was removed from his command of several hundred employees after Apple found out about the remarks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Mac (@itsdanielmac) Read it at Bloomberg
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Oracle#Dorsey And Musk#Internal Tech Emails
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
BUSINESS
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Rolling Stone

Creators of TikTok Favorite ‘Taste the Biscuit’ on Why Their Song Has Been Viral for Over a Decade

Once upon a time, obscure media stayed obscure. Movies became cult classics worshiped by a select audience. Indie bands had devoted listeners but never broke through to mainstream success. Canceled TV shows never got rebooted, while little-reviewed books went to libraries to gather dust, and perhaps be discovered in another decade. But online, something very different may happen. An idea or meme can be so niche — so particular and baffling — that it explodes in the collective consciousness. Paradoxically, it’s the feeling of a private joke or secret knowledge among very few insiders that draws more people into the...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Twitter Rolls Out Edit Button to Subscribers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand

Twitter said Monday it's rolling out a way to edit tweets to users who pay for its subscription service in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The social media company has been testing the highly-requested feature and says the experiment "went well." Twitter is offering the edit button as part of its subscription service Twitter Blue, which costs $4.99 per month. The company makes most of its money from selling ads, but the edit button might entice more people to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Twitter said it plans to roll out the edit button for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US "soon" but didn't give an exact date.
WORLD
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

82K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy