PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republicans are the threat?
President Biden has defined MAGA Republicans as semi-fascists who “do not respect the Constitution … do not believe in the rule of law … refuse to accept the results of a free election … fan the flames of political violence … (and) threaten the very foundations of our republic.”
Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, a self-described “car guy,” often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed...
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Women uniting in Iran and worldwide
“The world is going backwards. Women are whole human beings, but government is still trying to control us, even here in the U.S.,” according to Fayezeh Haji Hassan. The Pittsburgh lawyer was barely a teenager when her family fled Iran for Afghanistan to escape the political persecution of her activist father.
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office..
Letter to the editor: Think about political diversity when voting
Diversity has proven to be a good thing. When voting in November, please consider the importance of diversity. I’m referring to political diversity. Currently, Democrats control the House of Representatives because of their majority; the Senate, because of the vice president’s tie-breaking vote; and the White House. Thus, we have a one-party system with Democrats holding all the power.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
