A Touch of Humanity
3d ago
There is a lot of people in power out there that aren't that way, but that also proves that there are some out there that are. And that's what's hidden in the system.
B.A.T Bitches Against Trump
3d ago
Waiting till the people hear the rest of the story. He should quit now to avoid further embarrassment. Exactly what I expected out of Columbus County.
Robert Macy
3d ago
if only some of our DC politicians would do the same our nation might actually grow together.
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards,’ North Carolina sheriff allegedly says
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of obstruction of justice by the Columbus County sheriff and deputies under his command, a spokeswoman for the statewide law enforcement agency said Wednesday. The investigation’s launch coincides with a local TV station’s publication of a recording in which...
newsfromthestates.com
NC Sheriffs’ Association joins NAACP in reacting to Columbus County sheriff’s racist rants
In an instance of unusual allies, both the North Carolina NAACP and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association issued statements yesterday responding negatively to the racist rants of Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene. The statements were in response to to a Wednesday report by Wilmington’s WECT-TV that detailed several disturbing...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Former North Carolina town official pleads guilty to embezzlement, identity theft
Gay Cameron Tucker, 64, of Fayetteville, the former finance director and accounting technician for the Town of Spring Lake, pleaded guilty September 21, 2022 to embezzling over $500,000 from the Town of Spring Lake between 2016 and 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
wpde.com
1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Bennettsville home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a home in Bennettsville Sunday night. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 11:10 p.m. to a house on J Pledger Lane in reference to a shooting incident.
WECT
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Shelter opening in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A shelter will be opening at Edgewood Elementary School located at 317 E Calhoun St. in Whiteville at 1:00pm. This shelter is pet friendly. Columbus County Commissioners recently declared a State of Emergency for Columbus County due to Hurricane Ian. The Columbus County Emergency...
'Every Black I Know, You Need To Fire Him': Sheriff Caught In Racist Rant
'I’m sick of these Black b*****ds. I’m going to clean house and be done with it,' Columbus Sheriff Jody Greene said during a phone call.
WITN
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
wpde.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
columbuscountynews.com
County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina
Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
wpde.com
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
New Jersey motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Florence intersection
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver from New Jersey was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and another car collided at a city intersection, authorities said. Joshua Kingston, 26, of Brick, New Jersey, died in the crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning. According to Florence police, the crash happened at […]
WITN
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
whiteville-news.com
To Divide and to Hurt, just another political attack to regain control of the Sheriff’s Office.
On September 26, 2022, I was contacted by WECT and informed that my opponent, Jason Soles, in the Sheriff’s race made a recording of an alleged conversation that occurred in 2019. At the alleged time the recording was made, Soles was a Captain in my command staff at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Bay News 9
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
