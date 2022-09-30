ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

By Robbie Owens
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399clP_0iFxBEow00

Dallas police release body-cam footage of officer involved shooting 02:18

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police released body camera footage on Thursday showing officers warning an armed suspect multiple times early Wednesday before the confrontation ended in a barrage of bullets.

Officer Brandy Walling sustained a minor injury. The suspect, now identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, later died at a local hospital.

"This is never our intended outcome," Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press briefing to release body camera footage from all three responding officers.

Garcia called the cameras one of the "best things to happen to law enforcement" in a career spanning more than 30 years.

"I can come up here and tell you all day long how scary that situation was, right? You're not gonna get the feeling to see the reaction of those officers facing an armed gunman in a gun battle," Garcia said.

Officers were called out to the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving several 911 calls reporting a man with a gun.

Walling was first on scene. Her body camera captured her screaming at least 30 commands for Hibbard to drop his weapon as he appeared to stand near the sidewalk in front his home.

That officer - her voice becoming more strident - even warning Hibbard "you're going to get shot." After about a minute and a half of such commands, the exchange ends in a barrage of gunfire.

And while the body camera shows officers in the line of fire - two patrol vehicles were hit by bullets - the video cannot answer the pressing question of why Hibbard refused to drop his weapon.

"I have no idea," Garcia said in response to a reporter question. "We need to try to get more history on this individual, what he was thinking. But at this point, we don't know why he did not or why he began to fire at my officers."

As multiple investigations continue to pursue answers, Garcia said they are exploring possible mental health issues. According to Garcia, more weapons were found stashed on Hibbard's porch. Even after he was wounded, Garcia said Hibbard continued to point his weapon at officers.

"It gives you all a sense of what they face every day... the dangers of this honorable profession," Garcia said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Driver shot in carjacking in Northwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man was shot multiple times in a reported carjacking in North Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Forest Lane, between Marsh Lane and Webb Chapel Road. Officers were on the scene investigating the shooting around midnight.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury. Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.Other...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Body Cam#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man arrested in connection to May deadly shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex in May. Antonio Dever was arrested Thursday afternoon on a murder charge, according to jail records. Police said on May 19 there was a fight around 10 p.m. in the parking...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Authorities warn of scammers impersonating criminal justice agencies over phone

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas police department is sending a warning to people about attempted scam phone calls impersonating criminal justice agencies. The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police departments, judges, and other city officials. The caller will advise the potential victim...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Critical missing Dallas woman found safe, police say

DALLAS — A woman who was at the center of a critical missing alert has been found safe, Dallas police said Sunday evening. Police had said the 72-year-old was last seen in the Bishop Arts District area on Saturday morning. In the alert, police said she "may be confused...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
155K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy