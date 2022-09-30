ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Broncos vs. Raiders Live on 10/02

On Sunday, October 2 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Denver Broncos (2-1) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (0-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2 4:25 PM EDT.
On3.com

Arch Manning breaks records held by Eli and Peyton Manning

On3 Consensus No. 1 overall Arch Manning had a record breaking evening Friday. The Texas commitment broke two long standing Isidore Newman High passing records, which happened to be help by uncles Eli and Peyton Manning. In the Greenies 52-22 win at Pearl River (Miss.) High, Manning completed 17 of...
FOX Sports

Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams

As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
