ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed on Orange County freeway by wrong-way driver

TUSTIN, Calif. – A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mission Viejo, CA
City
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Oceanside, CA
Traffic
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Clemente, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS LA

Amtrak, Metrolink rail tracks halt operations through Orange County until further notice for emergency work

Commuters who rely on the LOSSAN rail corridor heading through San Clemente will be subjected to rail closures for the foreseeable future, after considerable erosion in the area has called for emergency work to re-stabilize the tracks. "Safety concerns to the right-of-way in San Clemente has made it necessary to suspend train service through the area," said Pacific Surfliner officials via Twitter on Friday. The cause of those safety concerns comes at the tail end of a series of heavy storms that hit the area, causing high tides and noted erosion in the area as portions of the coast crumbled into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#San Juan#Traffic Accident#The Sc Times
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

All eastbound 91 Freeway lanes through Corona to be closed all weekend, starting tonight

The eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona will be fully shut down again all weekend, starting tonight, to complete work on the 91 Refresh Project.Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, all eastbound 91 Freeway lanes will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission. The closure is expected to end at 5 a.m. Monday.RCTC officials say this weekend's work will allow crews to finish repaving lanes, after temporary asphalt was put in place earlier this month. Heavy delays are expected for those who must go eastbound on the 91 Freeway, and RCTC says those drivers will be rerouted using the northbound and southbound 15 Freeway connectors. Drivers who need to get through the area were advised to find an alternate route around the closure or use Metrolink.Work on this stretch of the 91 Freeway won't wrap up with this closure, so drivers should expect more weekend closures throughout the fall.
CORONA, CA
KTLA.com

Pacific Airshow dazzles crowds on Orange County coast

The Pacific Airshow is back in Huntington Beach this weekend, and as many as a million people are expected to show up to witness the thrilling stunts and unique aircraft. Maj. Josiah Gaffney, a pilot with the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team, said eventgoers will see “one of the most aggressive fighter aircraft demonstrations in the world.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy