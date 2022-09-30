Manuel Turizo Brings Splash of Color to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘La Bachata’

Manuel Turizo performed a colorful rendition of his hit song “La Bachata” at Thursday’s (Sept. 29) 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards .

Wearing a blue jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in floral-print bodysuits and flower headpieces, Turizo brought the beat to Miami’s Watsco Center with his first foray into bachata.

Last month, he told Billboard why he decided to make his first bachata song. “I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” he said. “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the last one. More bachata songs will come, with the favor of God and in due time.”

The song has been a big hit for Turizo, even breaking through to the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, so far peaking at No. 85.

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam, among many others.