Matt Hennig
3d ago

I have a suggestion, how about you all just stop watching Thursday Night football all together. You are only financing Jeff Bezo’s next spaceship. And before you know it all NFL game viewing will be pay to watch.

Steve Jenson
3d ago

Amazon is bidding for more games. The nfl is not a customer based sporting event anymore. It’s all about who will pay them the most to sue the games and to hell with what the public thinks.

3d ago

I agree. Stop watching then maybe will go back to being on regular tv. This sucks. Always watched Thursday night football but not anymore. I would think NFL would be losing lots of viewers with this move.

