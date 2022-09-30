ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calibre 50 Perform ‘El Mexicano Es Fregon’ With Emmanuel Delgado at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

By Katie Atkinson
 4 days ago

Calibre 50 took the stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29) to perform “El Mexicano Es Fregon” for their first performance at the show since Tony Elizondo joined the group back in March.

The band performed in coordinated red blazers with black shirts and pants. The groupmates all wore black cowboy hats, with their featured guest, Emmanuel Delgado, opting for a black baseball cap. Drummer Erick Garcia performed from a light-up platform with his bandmates all in a line in front of him. Images flashed behind the band throughout, including a red-white-and-blue striped eagle.

The group performed the censored version of their song (originally titled “El Mexicano Es Cabron”), though from the sound of the beeps toward the end of the performance, it sounds like they might have slipped the O.G. title in a few times.

Elizondo was officially announced as the new frontman of the norteño band back on March 1, with a social media post captioned: “We begin a new era in our career as we welcome Tony Elizondo.”

He joined the chart-topping Mexican band following former frontman Edén Muñoz‘s departure back in January when he announced he was leaving the group he founded in 2010 and launching his solo career. Following Muñoz’s announcement, Calibre 50 opened auditions to aspiring singers in search of the next member to join remaining members Armando Ramos, Alejandro Gaxiola and García.

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards , taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center, are broadcasting live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week , which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo Santos , Maluma , Grupo Firme, Chayanne , Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam , among many others.

