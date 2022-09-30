Read full article on original website
Hope and prayer: California churches battle abortion ballot measure
From the pulpit of the bright and airy Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, Father Bao Thai delivered a homily on a recent Sunday morning, urging his congregation to vote against Proposition 1, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine the right to abortion in California’s constitution.
Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke
CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
California Decriminalizes A Popular Street 'Crime'
A new law impacting pedestrians goes into effect Jan. 1.
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
New law allows Californians to seal arrests and convictions from their records
A new law signed on Thursday will allow Californians to seal old arrests and convictions from their official records in an effort to give them a fresh start. The bill, SB 731, was introduced by State Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) in March 2021 and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on […]
abc10.com
California Drought: Here's what Northern California can expect in the new water year
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California finds itself in desperate need of a wet winter as drought continues to grip the state with the new water year beginning October 1. The drought monitor paints a bleak picture for the state as the new water year begins. Exceptional drought conditions, the highest such level, engulfs most of the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas.
NBC Bay Area
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
Tina Lee-Vogt appointed Sacramento's nighttime economy manager
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been six months to the day since the deadly mass shooting on Sacramento's K Street, and city leaders created a new position to make nighttime in the city safer. Tina Lee-Vogt was appointed to the new position, officially titled nighttime economy manager, Monday. In the...
Newsom signs bill making family leave affordable to more workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a family leave bill Friday that will enable lower-income workers to recoup up to 90% of their income when they take time off to care for a new child or a sick family member. That will be a boost from the current program and will apply...
Sacramento set to announce new position tasked with nighttime safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the police department and other community partners are set to announce the creation of a brand new position to make nighttime in the city more safe. It comes as the city marks six months since the deadly mass shooting on K Street...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom signs hundreds of new California laws. Here's what they cover
Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a midnight deadline Friday to pass or reject hundreds of proposals that the legislature sent to his desk this year. Here is a look at what will become state law. Health care. SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding...
Santa Clarita Radio
Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet
Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
Newsom: ‘oil company extortion’ behind disproportionately rising gas prices in California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lashing out at oil companies who he says are “fleecing” Californians with gasoline prices that are rising disproportionately in the Golden State. “The fact is, they’re ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense,” Newsom said in a scathing video posted to Twitter Friday in which the […]
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits
IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
Home prices have dropped this much across California
After pandemic changes brought two years of skyrocketing growth in home prices, California is now seeing a steep drop, according to a new study by home insurance website QuoteWizard.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
ABC10
