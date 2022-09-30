ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Amador County, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Colorado State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Amador County, CA
Society
State
Oregon State
Amador County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Volcano, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
abc10.com

California Drought: Here's what Northern California can expect in the new water year

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California finds itself in desperate need of a wet winter as drought continues to grip the state with the new water year beginning October 1. The drought monitor paints a bleak picture for the state as the new water year begins. Exceptional drought conditions, the highest such level, engulfs most of the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup

Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
ABC10

Tina Lee-Vogt appointed Sacramento's nighttime economy manager

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been six months to the day since the deadly mass shooting on Sacramento's K Street, and city leaders created a new position to make nighttime in the city safer. Tina Lee-Vogt was appointed to the new position, officially titled nighttime economy manager, Monday. In the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Composting#Cremation#Vermont#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Return Home
Santa Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Signs AB 2098 Into Law, Most Totalitarian Move Yet

Assembly Bill 2098, (AB 2098) was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom this week which now makes it a crime for doctors to express any information to patients that is anti-vaccine or COVID-19. AB 2098 designates the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits

IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy