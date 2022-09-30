ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Sunday recap of the news

Last night was Evanston Township High School’s homecoming dance, with a “Glow in the Dark” theme. Hundreds wore glow necklaces and lights as students filled the field house for the first homecoming held indoors in three years. Event organizers also offered a game room and a quiet space. “We want to be all-inclusive,” said Denise Clarke, director of student activities. “It’s time to get together. We don’t have many opportunities to do this.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Meet Officer Galindo, building bridges with the Latinx community

Editor’s note: During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Evanston RoundTable is profiling some of the many Latinx men and women who work in and for the city. Ever since he was a child, Cesar Galindo wanted to be a police officer. He never lost sight of that goal. Four years ago, he joined the Evanston Police Department, where he specializes in community policing as the liaison between the department and the Latinx community, working primarily in the Second, Fifth and Eighth Wards.
EVANSTON, IL
Saved by an AED and a quick-thinking coach

Mike Fowler is thrilled to have a new lease on life after surviving a heart attack in the Sharp Edge CrossFit gym on Dodge Avenue. His life was saved, at least initially, thanks to the quick-thinking reactions of gym owner Tani Mintz. Illinois law requires all gyms to have an...
EVANSTON, IL
At This Time

Dozens of children and their parents watch as a manikin is lowered in a rescue basket from the top of the Evanston Fire Department headquarters at a First Responder Open House. Firefighters used ropes and specialized equipment to demonstrate a high angle rope rescue. “I hope I never have to see that in real life,” said one spectator. “But I’m glad it’s there for those who need it.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
EVANSTON, IL
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies

Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Picturing Evanston

Mural by Jesse Hora on the side of “PalmHouse,” an event venue on Howard Street and Callan Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try...
EVANSTON, IL
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
COOK COUNTY, IL
3-year-old among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 31 others wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among six people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago. Thirty-one other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded.In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park. Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison

CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
CRESTWOOD, IL
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
CHICAGO, IL

