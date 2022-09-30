Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: Gage Park murder trial • 'Chipotlane' opens in suburbs • Illinois has top US school districts
CHICAGO - The man accused of killing six of his family members appeared in court this week, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and two Illinois school districts were ranked the best in the nation: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the news
Last night was Evanston Township High School’s homecoming dance, with a “Glow in the Dark” theme. Hundreds wore glow necklaces and lights as students filled the field house for the first homecoming held indoors in three years. Event organizers also offered a game room and a quiet space. “We want to be all-inclusive,” said Denise Clarke, director of student activities. “It’s time to get together. We don’t have many opportunities to do this.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Do New COVID Boosters Come With More Side Effects? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
As health officials encourage those eligible to get the recently-updated COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the winter months, some may be wondering more about the shots, including whether side effects are similar to those experienced with previous boosters. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, explained...
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters
As many Americans are starting to get inoculated with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, aimed to combat both the novel strain and the omicron variant, many are wondering if side effects may be different at all. Chicago's top doctor discussed the boosters during a Facebook Live chat Tuesday, and offered...
evanstonroundtable.com
Meet Officer Galindo, building bridges with the Latinx community
Editor’s note: During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Evanston RoundTable is profiling some of the many Latinx men and women who work in and for the city. Ever since he was a child, Cesar Galindo wanted to be a police officer. He never lost sight of that goal. Four years ago, he joined the Evanston Police Department, where he specializes in community policing as the liaison between the department and the Latinx community, working primarily in the Second, Fifth and Eighth Wards.
depauliaonline.com
“The public [has] a right to know”: CPD transparency in question with switch to encrypted radio
Chicago reporters will no longer be relying on live police scanners to chase crime stories, but rather, a delayed broadcast that will be available to the public by the end of the year. The scanner feed will still be available with a 30-minute delay on Broadcastify, an online live audio...
evanstonroundtable.com
Saved by an AED and a quick-thinking coach
Mike Fowler is thrilled to have a new lease on life after surviving a heart attack in the Sharp Edge CrossFit gym on Dodge Avenue. His life was saved, at least initially, thanks to the quick-thinking reactions of gym owner Tani Mintz. Illinois law requires all gyms to have an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Dozens of children and their parents watch as a manikin is lowered in a rescue basket from the top of the Evanston Fire Department headquarters at a First Responder Open House. Firefighters used ropes and specialized equipment to demonstrate a high angle rope rescue. “I hope I never have to see that in real life,” said one spectator. “But I’m glad it’s there for those who need it.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
Eater
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
Chicago Marathon Street Closures Start Monday: Here's What You Need to Know
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will hit the streets next weekend, but street closures for the event are scheduled to begin on Monday. According to race organizers and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the first street closure will occur on Monday when Balbo Drive closes between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 10 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Mural by Jesse Hora on the side of “PalmHouse,” an event venue on Howard Street and Callan Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
3-year-old among 6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings; 31 others wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is among six people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago. Thirty-one other people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded.In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition. Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park. Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to...
Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says
At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
walls102.com
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
fox32chicago.com
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
Evanston teen born with his intestines outside of his stomach now a star high school football player
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannique Shelton recalls a moment from 15 years ago as if it happened 15 seconds ago. The Chicago teaching assistant was pregnant and had just completed her first ultrasound when the doctor abruptly left the room. When he returned, he had the image, and several concerns. “He goes, ‘Ms. Shelton?’ I said, […]
Comments / 0