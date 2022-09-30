ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd Center announces $350M expansion, largest in its history

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — One of the nation’s top spinal cord and brain injury hospitals right here in Atlanta is in for a major expansion that should allow it to help even more people. The Buckhead expansion is the largest Shepherd Center has ever taken on.

The expansion comes at $350 million, featuring huge donations from none other than Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

It will all start on a vacant lot a few steps down from the hospital.

18-year-old Devin Bateman says a hospital can help you in a lot of ways. But not in every way.

“The people here are a big part of what keeps me going. But a stronger connection is with my mom and dad,” Bateman said.

Devin is a patient at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. The hospital specializes in the treatment of spinal cord and brain injuries. And they now aim to help many more people.

“We’re gonna build two new buildings. Not one. Two,” Shepherd Center CEO Sarah Morrison said.

It’s a $350 million expansion that will increase the number of hospital beds by nearly 30%, along with the construction of a 165-unit housing tower.

“That will allow every family member coming from more than an hour away to stay in our donor funded housing for the entire length of stay,” Morrison said.

The center’s current housing can accommodate a family for up to 30 days.

Bateman’s mom Celeste says that was so important.

“Being able to walk just across the bridge to get to him every day was phenomenal,” she said.

But even more so with the new housing. Devin is from Virginia, and he came to Atlanta after being injured in a diving accident. He owes all his progress to the Shepherd Center and to his mom, who has been able to live on the campus.

“It makes me feel like I’m in a good spot to keep pushing and keep getting better,” Devin said.

Construction will start immediately, with the new additions opening by 2025.

©2022 Cox Media Group

