New Orleans mayor lives in fancy apartment rent-free, mayor's office confirms
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has lived rent-free in a city-owned apartment in the French Quarter for months, the mayor's office confirmed Friday.
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
