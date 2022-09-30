ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Lifestyle
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
City
Beaufort, SC
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Hilton Head Island, under a hurricane warning, hunkers down and waits

HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The bike paths and beaches were uncharacteristically quiet as residents and visitors waited for Ian, which could bring hurricane-force winds to the Lowcountry beginning early Sept. 30. Predictions have the storm both moving eastward and intensifying since earlier reports of it being a tropical storm...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Airport#Hilton Head Airport#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wtoc
wtoc.com

Byers Street Crossover damaged by Ian

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian caused damage to the Byers Street Crossover on Tybee Island. According to the City of Tybee Island, the storm ripped the ramp to the beach off. It also eroded sand at the crossover that created a steep drop off. The crossover is closed...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Eater

The Garage Brings Sophisticated Fare to Savannah’s Late-Night Scene

Like most Savannah transplants, chef Todd Harris came to the Hostess City by serendipity. Despite never having been to Savannah, he felt a spontaneous and strong draw to an opportunity at downtown restaurant the Fitzroy (9 Drayton Street). He fell in love the same way with the Fitzroy’s former mixologist Sarah Ray, who now dehydrates Spam and other oddities as cocktail garnishes behind the bar of Harris’s new restaurant, the Garage at Victory North (2605 Whitaker Street).
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze. The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Post and Courier

Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated

A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy