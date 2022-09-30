Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
wtoc.com
Visitors enjoy calm night on Hilton Head Island following Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - It’s a quieter Friday night than usual on Hilton Head Island as many restaurants closed down ahead of Ian’s arrival. Ian brought strong winds and rain to the island. But, other than some downed trees, the island seems to have come out relatively unscathed.
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head Island, under a hurricane warning, hunkers down and waits
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The bike paths and beaches were uncharacteristically quiet as residents and visitors waited for Ian, which could bring hurricane-force winds to the Lowcountry beginning early Sept. 30. Predictions have the storm both moving eastward and intensifying since earlier reports of it being a tropical storm...
wtoc.com
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday. Brady was born in Parris Island, SC. She spent many years pursuing real estate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m....
wtoc.com
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
The Post and Courier
New Johns Island development lines up 10 commercial tenants year ahead of opening
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Hayes Park to include mix of commercial tenants and residential structures. The new 16-acre Hayes Park mixed-use development...
The Post and Courier
Hilton Head not feeling worst effects of the storm, but warning still in place
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The delicate sea barrier island remains under a hurricane warning, as do nearby Bluffton and Beaufort. Ian is expected to strike the South Carolina coast in the early afternoon of Sept. 30 with the National Weather Service issuing a high surf advisory and flood watch for the Hilton Head area until Oct. 1.
wtoc.com
Byers Street Crossover damaged by Ian
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian caused damage to the Byers Street Crossover on Tybee Island. According to the City of Tybee Island, the storm ripped the ramp to the beach off. It also eroded sand at the crossover that created a steep drop off. The crossover is closed...
wtoc.com
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
Eater
The Garage Brings Sophisticated Fare to Savannah’s Late-Night Scene
Like most Savannah transplants, chef Todd Harris came to the Hostess City by serendipity. Despite never having been to Savannah, he felt a spontaneous and strong draw to an opportunity at downtown restaurant the Fitzroy (9 Drayton Street). He fell in love the same way with the Fitzroy’s former mixologist Sarah Ray, who now dehydrates Spam and other oddities as cocktail garnishes behind the bar of Harris’s new restaurant, the Garage at Victory North (2605 Whitaker Street).
wtoc.com
Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze. The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.
Beaufort Police reporting dock closure
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Hurricane Ian Impacts Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort
Hurricane Ian made its way across Florida this week, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, eventually downgrading into a Tropical Storm, and then heading back out into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s now become a Category 1 hurricane again, and is coming back onto land in South Carolina. Disney has...
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS: Portions of Beaufort County road washed away from high surf
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reported that a portion of a road on Daufuskie Island was washed out from early Hurricane Ian effects on Friday. According to officials, a portion of Driftwood Cottage Lane washed away due to high surf and a broken...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
The Post and Courier
Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated
A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
