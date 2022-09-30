It still feels like yesterday when videos started popping up of this guy picking on a guitar, and singing “Condemned.” Fast forward three years down the road, and Zach Bryan just might be the most compelling act, not only country music, but in music as a whole. Growing a rabid fanbase completely grassroots, welcoming a whole new crowd of young fans to the world of independent country music, and doing so with one of the most humble and hardworking attitudes […] The post Zach Bryan Brings His Dad, Dewayne, On Stage For Rowdy Performance Of “Revival” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO