Zach Bryan Brings His Dad, Dewayne, On Stage For Rowdy Performance Of “Revival”
It still feels like yesterday when videos started popping up of this guy picking on a guitar, and singing “Condemned.” Fast forward three years down the road, and Zach Bryan just might be the most compelling act, not only country music, but in music as a whole. Growing a rabid fanbase completely grassroots, welcoming a whole new crowd of young fans to the world of independent country music, and doing so with one of the most humble and hardworking attitudes […] The post Zach Bryan Brings His Dad, Dewayne, On Stage For Rowdy Performance Of “Revival” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Machine Gun Kelly pays moving tribute to Chester Bennington at Wembley show
Machine Gun Kelly paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington at his concert at Wembley's OVO Arena in London at the weekend. The 'more than life' star looked visibly moved as he spoke of the last time he saw the Linkin Park frontman in Europe, before his shock suicide in July 2017 aged 41.
They tried to make me go to rehab, I said YES, YES, YES! The stars who have been to rehab more than once...
Fame, money, success can lead many down a path they never thought they would end up. What starts off as partying can end up becoming an addiction which takes over an individual's life for which they need to seek professional help to beat. But even when the demons have been...
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are 'just friends'
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are "just friends." The 26-year-old pop star was rumored to have been dating 'The Daily Show' host Noah, 38, after the pair were spotted having dinner together but a source has now claimed that the relationship between them is purely platonic. A source told PEOPLE:...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to 'delay' Netflix series until 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex want to "delay" their Netflix series until 2023. The couple - who tied the knot back in 2018 but stepped down from royal duties back in 2020 and subsequently signed a development deal with the streaming giant worth a reported $100 million - are reportedly "in talks" with Netflix to put the project on hold until next year.
Dave Gardner dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke
Dave Gardner is dating Victoria's Secret model Jessica Clarke. The 47-year-old sports agent - who was previously engaged to actress Liv Tyler - has reportedly been dating model Jessica, 29, since the summer. A source told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Their relationship's at a very early stage. They're...
Girls Aloud won’t sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at charity gala in her memory
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud will not sing together in tribute to Sarah Harding when they reunite at a charity gala in memory of their late bandmate. The 40-year-old told The Sun on Sunday night (02.10.22) it would not “feel right” for them to perform as a band on stage at The Primrose Ball event.
