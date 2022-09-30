ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitten named ‘Stormie’ saved by Tampa officers during Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of Tampa police officers made a rescue while out on patrol during Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Police Department said two of its offers spotted a kitten alone and scared on Florida Avenue near Fletcher as Tampa was feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian.

WATCH: Florida man waves US flag during Hurricane Ian

The officers took the tiny animal to Veterinary Emergency Group for evaluation. Within an hour, the kitten found a new home with a family of four.

The kitten has since been named “Stormie.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

