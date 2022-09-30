Read full article on original website
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix
Trial begins Monday, Oct. 3, in the case against Bryan Patrick Miller, who is accused of murdering Angela Brasso and Melanie Bernas in 1992 and 1993. But police believe Miller is responsible for more attacks than the pair of decades-old that could land him on death row.
Man dead after reported hit and run in north Phoenix
Police investigating after child is shot and hospitalized in south Phoenix. Police were called to the area of 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a girl under the age of 10 with a gunshot wound.
Play of the Night September 30, 2022
MCSO deputies investigating after two men were shot and killed in Gila Bend. MCSO deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed.
Police: Man who hit Phoenix teen with his car dropped a handgun while trying to flee
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who injured a teenage boy on Friday in a hit-and-run accident dumped a handgun while trying to escape Phoenix police. On Friday, a Phoenix police officer was doing speed enforcement near Liberty Elementary School when the officer spotted a black BMW head down 52nd Street and passing through the 15 miles per hour school zone at around 21 miles per hour. The officer then turned on his patrol car lights and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as Kordell Ellis, pulled the car onto a school bus driveway, hit the curb, and started driving through the school playground. Ellis continued down a concrete path next to a baseball field, through a pedestrian gate in a school fence, and onto Acoma Drive.
Phoenix Police investigating body found inside burning car
The Peoria Unified School District failed to address allegations of racial harassment against a student, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
‘Something told me to steal it,’ suspect allegedly tells officers after taking Phoenix police car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who stole a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning told officers during his arrest that “something told him to steal it.”. Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Phoenix police were investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near 33rd Avenue when they noticed their patrol car was missing. They also found shattered glass on the ground where it had been parked. Officers gained access to video from a Ring camera showing a man wearing a green shirt getting into the car through the window and then driving down 34th Avenue.
MCSO deputies investigating after two men were shot and killed in Gila Bend
The pilot landed safely and the helicopter had minor damage. No one on the ground was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter was experiencing engine issues.
Peoria school investigated for racial harrassment
Exclusive look at Pipeline Fire burn scar that'll impact Flagstaff for years. The burn scar left behind by the Pipeline Fire will be impacting Flagstaff neighborhoods for years and Arizona's Family got an exclusive tour.
AZFamily
Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend
GILA BEND, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened during a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Papago and Euclid Avenue in Gila Bend at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene Deputies discovered two adult men that had been shot and killed. The two were later identified Sunday morning as 25-year-old Emmanuel Boyd Arroyo and 26-year-old Noah Ezariah Arroyo, Jr.
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maricopa County boosts domestic violence survivor resources with $15 million in federal funds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One in every three female murder victims and one in 20 male murder victims are killed by an intimate partner, according to a report by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. In the past year, Maricopa County has made a $15 million investment into domestic violence...
Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
Man arrested, teen boy hospitalized after crash in north Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested and a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a crash in north Phoenix on Friday. A patrol officer who was nearby watched a car speed through a school zone around 3 p.m. The officer attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Kordell Ellis, continued down the road and drove through a school yard. The officer lost sight of the car but soon found it near Tatum Boulevard and Thunderbird Road after it crashed into another car.
Loop 101 reopens near Glendale after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcycle has shut down a portion of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway in Glendale. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it happened around midnight on Monday morning near the 67th Avenue exit. Troopers say the motorcycle and the driver were already stopped in the middle of the road when someone hit the motorcycle driver and then took off. It’s not yet clear what the motorcycle and driver were doing at the time of the crash. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence with a motorcycle lying in the middle of the road.
Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
AZFamily
People in Phoenix swear less than any other major US city, study finds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although it may sound like a load of bull, apparently people in Phoenix don’t swear that much. A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21. Preply, a firm that provides online language training, polled 1,500 people from 30 major U.S. locations to determine who swears the most and the least. So what city swears the most? That would be Columbus, Ohio, where people swear an average of 36 times per day. Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida round out the top three.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Phoenix police patrol car and driving off with it early Saturday morning, police say. Phoenix police were investigating an aggravated assault report near N. 35th Ave., just off U.S. 60. A man unrelated to the assault apparently broke a window of the officer’s patrol car, drove away in the vehicle and dumped a patrol rifle out of the vehicle at some point, police say. He was later identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco.
AZFamily
Spruce up your style with sleek, slicked back hair
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Hair stylist Brenda D’usseaux says gel gives your hair a fresh, polished look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
