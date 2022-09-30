ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Hurricane Ian before and after photos show scope of storm’s devastation

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7PIH_0iFx7xuy00

Shocking before and after photos reveal the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian’s rampage across the scenic coastal town of Fort Myers and nearby areas Wednesday.

The historic Category 4 storm ransacked wide swathes of the city, obliterating once pristine stretches of beach, leveling longtime tourist destinations and even buckling bridges.

Taken from across the town of 85,000, the images capture the calm before the storm and the horrific reality of its aftermath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkRBu_0iFx7xuy00
The Wyndham Garden Hotel in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJDWY_0iFx7xuy00
The Wyndham Garden Hotel in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOhYQ_0iFx7xuy00
Broadway and 1st Street in Fort Myers prior to Hurricane Ian.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40O1cI_0iFx7xuy00
Broadway and 1st Street in Fort Myers is seen filled with water following Hurricane Ian.
Marco Bello/REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZOsA_0iFx7xuy00
Before Hurricane Ian at Sanibel Causeway in Fort Myers.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UjDI_0iFx7xuy00
After Hurricane Ian at Sanibel Causeway in Fort Myers.
Steve Helber/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVr9p_0iFx7xuy00
Before Hurricane Ian on Barefoot Beach near Bonita Springs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLEWa_0iFx7xuy00
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian looking South on Barefoot Beach near Bonita Springs.
Amanda Inscore/The News Press-USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqKYS_0iFx7xuy00
Catch Bistro on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach before Hurricane Ian.
Google Earth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEwCR_0iFx7xuy00
Catch Bistro on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEc9u_0iFx7xuy00
Third Street in Fort Meyers before Hurricane Ian.
Google Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Rh8R_0iFx7xuy00
Third Street in Fort Meyers after Hurricane Ian.
Douglas R. Clifford/ZUMAPRESS.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frJLg_0iFx7xuy00
Dixie Fish Company restaurant in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian.
Google Earth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bk6Og_0iFx7xuy00
Dixie Fish Company restaurant in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xGjK_0iFx7xuy00
Goldstar Marina in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnZRI_0iFx7xuy00
Goldstar Marina in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLIDA_0iFx7xuy00
Before Hurricane Ian looking over Joe's Crab Shack in Fort Myers.
Google Earth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Not1Z_0iFx7xuy00
After Hurricane Ian looking over Joe's Crab Shack in Fort Myers.
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hqpfs_0iFx7xuy00
Before Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach looking toward Flavors Ice Cream and Bella Mozzarella Pizza.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cv6ME_0iFx7xuy00
After Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach looking toward Flavors Ice Cream and Bella Mozzarella Pizza.
Douglas R. Clifford/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrqAs_0iFx7xuy00
Before Hurricane Ian at the intersection of Old Trail Dr and Park Shore Dr in Naples.
Google Maps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSlwa_0iFx7xuy00
After Hurricane Ian at the intersection of Old Trail Dr and Park Shore Dr in Naples.
Naples Fire Rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORI2c_0iFx7xuy00
Before Hurricane Ian at the Historic Naples Fishing Pier.
Naples Pier Cam
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HdBW_0iFx7xuy00
After Hurricane Ian at the Historic Naples Fishing Pier.
Naples Pier Cam

Along with Naples, Fort Myers sustained the most far-reaching and severe damage from Hurricane Ian, as rescue workers descended on the city to search Thursday to search for the missing.

Officials have confirmed at least five deaths in the city as a result of the storm.

