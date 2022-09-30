Hurricane Ian before and after photos show scope of storm’s devastation

Shocking before and after photos reveal the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian’s rampage across the scenic coastal town of Fort Myers and nearby areas Wednesday.

The historic Category 4 storm ransacked wide swathes of the city, obliterating once pristine stretches of beach, leveling longtime tourist destinations and even buckling bridges.

Taken from across the town of 85,000, the images capture the calm before the storm and the horrific reality of its aftermath.

The Wyndham Garden Hotel in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian. Google Maps

The Wyndham Garden Hotel in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Broadway and 1st Street in Fort Myers prior to Hurricane Ian. Google Maps

Broadway and 1st Street in Fort Myers is seen filled with water following Hurricane Ian. Marco Bello/REUTERS

Before Hurricane Ian at Sanibel Causeway in Fort Myers. Google Maps

After Hurricane Ian at Sanibel Causeway in Fort Myers. Steve Helber/AP

Before Hurricane Ian on Barefoot Beach near Bonita Springs.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian looking South on Barefoot Beach near Bonita Springs. Amanda Inscore/The News Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

Catch Bistro on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach before Hurricane Ian. Google Earth

Catch Bistro on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Third Street in Fort Meyers before Hurricane Ian. Google Street

Third Street in Fort Meyers after Hurricane Ian. Douglas R. Clifford/ZUMAPRESS.com

Dixie Fish Company restaurant in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian. Google Earth

Dixie Fish Company restaurant in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Goldstar Marina in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian. Google Maps

Goldstar Marina in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Before Hurricane Ian looking over Joe's Crab Shack in Fort Myers. Google Earth

After Hurricane Ian looking over Joe's Crab Shack in Fort Myers. TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Before Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach looking toward Flavors Ice Cream and Bella Mozzarella Pizza. Google Maps

After Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach looking toward Flavors Ice Cream and Bella Mozzarella Pizza. Douglas R. Clifford/AP

Before Hurricane Ian at the intersection of Old Trail Dr and Park Shore Dr in Naples. Google Maps

After Hurricane Ian at the intersection of Old Trail Dr and Park Shore Dr in Naples. Naples Fire Rescue

Before Hurricane Ian at the Historic Naples Fishing Pier. Naples Pier Cam

After Hurricane Ian at the Historic Naples Fishing Pier. Naples Pier Cam

Along with Naples, Fort Myers sustained the most far-reaching and severe damage from Hurricane Ian, as rescue workers descended on the city to search Thursday to search for the missing.

Officials have confirmed at least five deaths in the city as a result of the storm.