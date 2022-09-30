ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell, 52, goes braless in a plunging black blazer as she opens the Messika runway show during Paris Fashion Week

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Naomi Campbell went braless in a plunging black blazer as she opened the runway for Messika during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The model, 52, showcased her incredible figure in the stylish number which she teamed with a matching pair of trousers.

The beauty elevated her frame in a towering pair of pointed toe boots and styled her dark tresses poker straight from a centre parting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wG0xR_0iFx7Kvz00
Stunning: Naomi Campbell goes braless in a plunging black blazer as she opens the runway for Messika during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday

She accentuated her neckline by donning a bold dazzling silver necklace and accessorised with a matching pair of earrings.

Naomi opted for a radiant bronzed palette of makeup as well as bold winged eyeliner and smoky eye shadow.

The beauty strutted her stuff down the star-studded runway as she was joined by several famous faces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDGAn_0iFx7Kvz00
Incredible: The model, 52, showcased her incredible figure in the stylish number which she teamed with a matching pair of trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGr57_0iFx7Kvz00
Glamorous: The beauty elevated her frame in a towering pair of pointed toe boots  as she strutted her stuff in front of the large crowd

Joining Naomi on the catwalk was Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill who flashed her toned midriff in a pair of cropped metallic gold low rise trousers.

The 26-year-old teamed the eye catching ensemble with a racer black T-shirt and elevated her frame in a pair of simple black heels.

Taylor donned a number of bold gold jewellery including a chunky choker, drop earrings and a unique mouth piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIyst_0iFx7Kvz00
Stylish: She accentuated her neckline by donning a bold dazzling silver necklace and accessorised with a matching pair of earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEVhm_0iFx7Kvz00
Opening the show: The beauty strutted her stuff down the star-studded runway as she was joined by several famous faces
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1016WP_0iFx7Kvz00
Dazzling: Naomi opted for a radiant bronzed palette of makeup as well as bold winged eyeliner and smoky eye shadow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18f190_0iFx7Kvz00
Amazing: Naomi styled her dark tresses poker straight from a centre parting as they cascaded down her back

Another fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Toni Garrn cut a casual figure in a black sports bra and low rise shorts as she made her way down the runway.

The blonde beauty showed off her toned figure in the number which she added a chic silver metallic zip up jumper too.

The German model, 30, showcased her endless legs in a pair of towering black heels and donned a dazzling choker necklace and chandelier earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXSa4_0iFx7Kvz00
Sensational: Joining Naomi on the catwalk was Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill who flashed her toned midriff in a pair of cropped metallic gold low rise trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCjfB_0iFx7Kvz00
Eye catching: The 26-year-old teamed the eye catching ensemble with a racer black T-shirt and elevated her frame in a pair of simple black heels

Alton Mason, 24, walked the show shirtless showing off his chiselled abs in a pair of black trousers.

The American model sported a number of Aztec style accessories as he strutted his stuff in a pair of black trainers.

Meanwhile Cindy Bruna looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her endless pins in a busty black bodysuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHXm1_0iFx7Kvz00
Sporty: Another fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Toni Garrn cut a casual figure in a black sports bra and low rise shorts as she made her way down the runway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44G1Xx_0iFx7Kvz00
Looking good: The blonde beauty showed off her toned figure in the number which she added a chic silver metallic zip up jumper too
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yZ16_0iFx7Kvz00
Dressed to impress: The German model, 30, showcased her endless legs in a pair of towering black heels and donned a dazzling choker necklace and chandelier earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMigF_0iFx7Kvz00
Wow: Alton Mason, 24, walked the show shirtless showing off his chiselled abs in a pair of black trousers

The French model opted for a chic silver metallic jacket with the number which she tied at the front and left the collar up.

She slicked her dark tresses back and opted for a silver shimmering necklace, a nose ring and eye catching drop earrings.

Cindy kept her look sporty by rocking a pair of Adidas black boxing lace up trainers and boasting minimal makeup.

Messika made sure to showcase its incredible eye catching dazzling jewellery throughout the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRVtf_0iFx7Kvz00
Posing up a storm: The American model sported a number of Aztec style accessories as he strutted his stuff in a pair of black trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pKVA_0iFx7Kvz00
Leggy display: Meanwhile Cindy Bruna looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her endless pins in a busty black bodysuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42O5V2_0iFx7Kvz00
Runway ready! The French model opted for a chic silver metallic jacket with the number which she tied at the front and left the collar up

