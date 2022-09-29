ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic toll includes at least 17 dead

By Kirby Wilson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrYqf_0iFx6mUQ00
A stretch of roadway in Matlacha leading out to Pine Island is seen Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Matlacha. Storm surge from Hurricane Ian was washed away the roadway. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

FORT MYERS BEACH — The end times weren’t likely to come this far south. But there was a chance.

For days, forecasters had placed the spot Hurricane Ian would eventually make landfall within the cone of uncertainty. Most residents here fled.

Some didn’t. They hunkered down as best they could, flocking to sturdy buildings or upper floors. Surely, they figured, it would be safe above ground level.

Wednesday night proved some of them wrong. Daybreak on Thursday revealed devastation — more slices of salt-streaked Florida forever altered by a storm.

Those in charge struggled to offer a realistic assessment of the death toll: The Lee County sheriff told a national audience on Good Morning America that “hundreds” could be dead from the storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis later clarified that the sheriff’s number was an “estimate” based on emergency calls from people in flooded homes.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden told reporters the storm could be the “deadliest hurricane in Florida history.” That pronouncement is likely to prove incorrect given Florida’s deadliest hurricane killed at least 2,500 in 1928.

Officials reported at least 17 hurricane deaths Thursday. That number is expected to increase.

With so much unaccountable and incalculable, the cataclysmic scenes in coastal towns across southwest Florida told the story.

In Fort Myers Beach, blown-out homes blocked side streets, each an eruption of soggy wood and metal. Sand covered the main drag, Estero Boulevard, as if hurling the barrier island back in time. Emergency officials expect to find bodies in the rubble.

In Bonita Springs, multimillion-dollar homes crumbled. The streets, sidewalks and lawns were buried under at least two feet of wet sand and covered in a lattice of downed power lines.

And in downtown Venice, trees were uprooted, blocking roads. Business signs were blown out. Every other traffic light, broken.

Keven Behen, 60, who survived the night in Fort Myers Beach, offered his father this assessment while surveying the damage:

“The island is like somebody took an atom bomb and dropped it.”

The islands nearest the chaos of Ian’s eye were almost cut off from Florida’s mainland overnight. A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel vanished into the sea. The road to Pine Island, gone. People who chose to ride out the storm were stranded — in St. James City, Bokeelia and elsewhere.

Many of those who left haven’t been able to return to survey the damage to their homes, businesses, families.

In the early hours Wednesday morning, two cars tried to reach Sanibel, including a group of young men hoping to find their friend.

The pavement was folded up like an accordion, ripped to ribbons by a powerful storm surge. Nearby, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup. The storm flung a boat trailer and other debris, too.

They had to turn around.

Roberta Reale went to Venice Elementary School where she teaches music in hopes that the internet might be working. It wasn’t.

Without power, water or cell service, there was no way to see if her brother in North Port and her brother-in-law in Fort Myers were OK. Or whether her colleagues, some of whom were working at a nearby shelter, were all right.

“It’s like you’re cut off from what’s going on and everyone’s freaking out,” said Reale, 62.

Aimee Sansing, 46, tried to drive back to Pine Island at daybreak to check on her brother, who didn’t evacuate. She had not heard from him since Wednesday afternoon. A police officer she knew broke the news to her about the road she had been driving for decades. There was no way to get to her brother in Bokeelia, except by water.

Sansing saw the washout for the first time Thursday about 5:30 pm, clear under a bright sun and blue sky.

A Ford Focus rested just above the water, caught between chunks of grass and concrete. Waves slapped against snapped wood from broken buildings. The fronds of the palm trees all faced south.

A dead bird lay on the the roadway that remained, next to snaking power lines.

“I didn’t know the extent of it until just now,” Sansing said, shaking.

Karla Quillen, 67, works in a souvenir shop on Fort Myers Beach. She said it blew away from the first floor of the Lani Kai Island Resort.

Walking down Estero Boulevard, surveying the damage just before the sun peeked out Thursday morning, she felt lucky to have only lost a bike and car. Her voice caught behind tears.

“I just can’t believe that Mother Nature would do something like this,” she said. “My God.”

With few operable roads, first responders had to launch rescue missions by air.

A Coast Guard crew, normally based in Clearwater, set out from their temporary home in West Palm Beach just a few minutes after midnight. They’d fielded a call about a man trapped near the mangroves off of Pine Island. As the hurricane winds gusted, the crew hoisted the man into the MH60 Jayhawk helicopter.

That’s when they got their second call from another vessel in distress just minutes away, also near Pine Island. Another man, another boat, this one on its side in the water. Another rescue.

For the rest of the night, the crew whistled to and fro along Florida’s west coast, pulling people from the water, and transporting the rescued to hospitals. An abandoned ship near Cortez. Kayakers near Gulfport. Back to the air station in Clearwater.

By the time the night was over, flight mechanic Megan Howard and her crewmates had saved seven people — just a fraction of the 700 overnight rescues notched by first responders, according to DeSantis.

“We would be in the middle of one case and find out about the next one,” Howard said.

The residents inhabiting a glitzy enclave of Bonita Springs could see the Coast Guard helicopters making their rescue trips. Mike and Julie Watson, who played host to their children, their kids’ spouses and the couple’s 10 grandchildren in their seaside fortress on Hickory Boulevard, considered themselves lucky to have avoided such a flight.

The couple took a sizable financial hit from the storm: Two of Mike’s classic cars, valued at more than $600,000, washed out of the garage and onto the sandy beach.

But when Julie Walton fought back tears watching her grandchildren gather the little pieces of her home into a big pile in the front yard, she said she wasn’t crying over material possessions.

“I can’t even think about what could have happened last night,” she said. “Our whole family, all of our grandkids, could have been washed away.”

Amid all the uncertainty and all of the what-ifs, some in Walton’s community found moments of light.

One of the neighbors, known for enjoying his larger-than-life collection of fine scotch on the beach at sunset, said chuckled when the morning light revealed his hundreds of bottles of alcohol — now strewn across the front yard.

One of the Waltons’ grandsons managed to find his grandfather’s missing garden hose in the miles of debris lining the beach.

Nobody knew who owned the green race car that suddenly appeared in a home under construction.

And as the neighbors surveyed all of the damage left behind in the aftermath of the hurricane, two couldn’t help but notice that the birds were coming back home.

Staff writer Colleen Wright contributed to this report.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane coverage

WHEN THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

SELF-CARE: Protect your mental health during a hurricane.

IT’S STORM SEASON: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 1

Related
blackchronicle.com

Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida

JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Gulfport, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
State
Florida State
City
Cortez, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
reef2rainforest.com

Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida

To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
SANIBEL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian death toll may have surpassed 50

Florida officials estimate there may be more than 50 deaths across eight counties linked to Hurricane Ian. At least 18 of the people who died drowned. Three died when their oxygen machines stopped working due to power outages. The youngest fatality confirmed by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission was a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Sandy Beach#Southwest Florida#Power Lines#Classic Car#Hurricane Ian
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

More than 50,000 Tampa Bay homes still without power but help coming

About 56,000 Tampa Bay area homes were still without power Saturday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Ian’s winds and toppled trees ripped down and damaged power lines. Duke Energy reported about 190,000 outages across Florida as of Saturday. That includes just over 4,000 in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The utility expects to have 90% of its Tampa Bay customers restored by tonight, according to a news release.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands of Tampa Bay homes remain without power after Ian

Four days since Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida, about 26,000 customers remain without power across the Tampa Bay region. Tampa Electric Co. reported more than 24,000 were without power as of 9:50 a.m. Sunday across the company’s coverage area, which covers 2,000 square miles, including Hillsborough County and parts of Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Tampa Bay Times

President Biden to visit Florida on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE — President Joe Biden will visit Florida on Wednesday to witness the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the White House announced Saturday night. The president will first go to Puerto Rico on Monday to view the devastation wrought by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago. The White House did...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tips on filing Hurricane Ian insurance claims in Florida

The answer to insurance frustrations after Hurricane Ian won’t come “from a knock on the door.”. Those are the words of warning from Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whose office regulates insurance carriers in Florida. As homeowners and businesses scramble to piece together their lives in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
79K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy