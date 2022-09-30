Read full article on original website
Fayette County trick-or-treating times for different cities and towns
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Here is a list of cities and towns in Fayette County on when they are observing trick-or-treating. Unincorporated areas’ trick or treat times tend to coincide with the nearest corporation’s time slot.
UPDATE: Water service restored in Rock View
UPDATE: ROCK VIEW (LOOTPRESS) – A water line issue affecting residents in the Rock View area Sunday evening has reportedly been resolved. The latest in a series of water issues to impact the Rock View area, a leak announced Sunday evening by the Town of Pineville was rectified over the ensuing hours with completion of repairs having been confirmed at around 10:00pm Sunday night.
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County, dispatchers say
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said crews responded Monday afternoon to a structure fire. The fire was reported about 2 p.m. on Little Coal River Road and was fully involved when crews arrived. No reports of injuries at this time. This story will be updated as...
Metro News
Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years
BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
wchstv.com
Children's activities to be featured at First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Free hayrides, face painting and a helicopter landing are among the scheduled activities families can enjoy at the upcoming Lowe’s First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair in Charleston. The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lowe’s Home...
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
wchstv.com
New Kanawha County magistrate appointed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new magistrate has been appointed in Kanawha County following the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Leslie Grace to fill the remainder of Sisson's position on Monday. Grace is a sergeant at...
Remains matching description of missing West Virginia man found in Oak Hill
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Remains matching the description of a missing Oak Hill man were found on Sunday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that its deputies, along with the Oak Hill Police Department, found human remains matching the description of 33-year-old Patrick Baker behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. Baker was last seen […]
New CWT tourism sites in Summersville
This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash
AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
lootpress.com
New River Health Association in Fayette County receives 5 million dollars
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the New River Health Association in Fayette County, West Virginia will receive $5,000,000 to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
wchstv.com
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic Monday morning on Kanawha County road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash initially closed both lanes of Lens Creek Road Monday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Lens Creek Road near Hernshaw. Heavy damage was reported in the crash...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Metro News
Man charged in convenience store assault
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
Metro News
Fire destroys mobile home in Poca
POCA, W.Va. — An early morning fire Saturday left a mobile home in ashes in Putnam County. Crews from the Nitro, Poca, and Bancroft Fire Departments responded to the blaze which broke out on Armour Road in Poca around 7 a.m. The trailer, which was unoccupied at the time,...
Man arrested for robbing a West Virginia Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville, West Virginia and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in […]
