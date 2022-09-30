Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Reno murder victim's family heartbroken by reversal of conviction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno family whose son and brother was shot to death in his pickup truck in February 2020 thought their nightmare was over last year when a jury handed the shooter a life sentence. But that all changed this week when...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings September 6 through October 2
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Marcos Topete, Fallon PD; 10th Judicial District Court. Mikayla Sherman, Churchill SO; Reno...
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
2news.com
Deadly Shooting Investigation in Downtown Reno
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man Sunday afternoon. A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon.
kkoh.com
Hit And Run Driver Connected to Illegal Sideshows Arrested in Reno
The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police were called to South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside Drive just after midnight early Sunday. An hour later police went to a hospital where a girl was taken after being hit by a reckless driver in that sideshow street takeover. Police identified the vehicle and its driver by looking at social media. Police interviewed Leyva Sunday and arrested him. His vehicle was also impounded.
Head of Nevada Department of Corrections resigns after convicted murderer escapes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of the Nevada Department of Corrections director on Friday, a week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from NDOC custody. Gov. Sisolak requested the resignation from Director Charles Daniels, a statement from his office said. Six correctional officers were also on paid […]
mynews4.com
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
KOLO TV Reno
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
mynews4.com
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
Bombmaker’s escape from life sentence at Nevada prison went undetected for 4 days
The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately,” the governor’s office...
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
12news.com
Arizona man spent decades stealing identities. Now a judge's ordered him to pay $1.3M in restitution
PHOENIX — An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $1.3 million in restitution after he spent decades using stolen identities to obtain Social Security benefits. John Logan Capps III, 71, of Fort Mohave has pleaded guilty to stealing government funds and was recently sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.
Fox5 KVVU
Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections officer union says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The prisoner that escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center made a dummy and used battery acid to break down the window frame of his cell, according to the president of a union that represents corrections officers in Nevada. Paul Lunkwitz, the President of Fraternal Order...
Nevada Department of Corrections director resigns after prison break
The head of the Nevada Department of Corrections has resigned a week after a convicted murderer was able to escape Southern Desert Correctional Center.
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
FOX Reno
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket
Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
