Reno, NV

thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings September 6 through October 2

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Marcos Topete, Fallon PD; 10th Judicial District Court. Mikayla Sherman, Churchill SO; Reno...
FALLON, NV
kkoh.com

Hit And Run Driver Connected to Illegal Sideshows Arrested in Reno

The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police were called to South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside Drive just after midnight early Sunday. An hour later police went to a hospital where a girl was taken after being hit by a reckless driver in that sideshow street takeover. Police identified the vehicle and its driver by looking at social media. Police interviewed Leyva Sunday and arrested him. His vehicle was also impounded.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Road rage murder conviction overturned

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
RENO, NV
kyma.com

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
RENO, NV
The Associated Press

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket

Nevada’s top-of-the-ticket Democratic incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly trail their respective Republican opponents, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. The post IndyFest Poll: Races for governor and U.S. Senate close, Republicans lead down ticket appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

