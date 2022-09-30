ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Fox17

MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction

KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Public Safety
Public Safety
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

