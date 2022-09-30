Read full article on original website
Fox17
MSP investigates string of larcenies in Branch County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating a series of break-ins in Branch County over the last couple of months. Michigan State Police (MSP) says thefts have occurred multiple times between August and October near Rierson and Kosmerick roads in Bethel Township. We’re told electronics, tools and a catalytic...
wkzo.com
Sister in 3 sibling double murder trial to be released from jail
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A three-sibling double murder case: one acquitted, one convicted, and one leaving jail. As the youngest sibling, Tikario Taylor-McMillion was found not guilty by a jury last week, his sister Tonesha now expected to be released from jail as of Monday, October 3. According...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
go955.com
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
Calhoun County post office burglary leads to arrest
A Battle Creek man was arrested after breaking into a post office and mail truck Saturday morning. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
WNDU
Elkhart Police warning about ‘found’ bills scam resulting in stolen debit cards
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Lafayette Building...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify victim in fatal Beltline crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified. Clarissa Duran, 54, of New Mexico was killed on the night of Sept. 30 when her car was rear-ended on East Beltline Avenue, causing it to roll over, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
Plainwell Runs On Dunkin’! Popular Coffee Chain Adding New Location in Allegan County
Plainwell residents will soon have another option when it comes to fueling their mornings. After plenty of hard work behind the scenes, Dunkin' district manager Michael McMurray announced the news on social media saying,. Plainwell Guess who’s going to be running on Dunkin in 2023?. YOU!!!...Dunkin coming to Allegan...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
WWMT
Double-murder suspect acquitted in retrial leaving victim's family 'shocked'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Moments after a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was acquitted of murder charges, Betty Hudson burst into tears inside a Kalamazoo County courtroom Friday. Jurors acquitted Tikario Taylor-McMillion, 19, on four counts, including two counts of murder and weapons charges in the December 2020 shooting death of Floyd Brashers and Katoya McPherson.
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
Lake Odessa man charged in shooting of pro-life canvasser in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia man who shot at a woman while passing out pro-life literature has been charged, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler. Richard Harvey, 74, has been charged with three counts following the incident on Sept. 20. Harvey was arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters respond to gas leak in Hastings
Firefighters responded to a gas leak in Hastings on Sunday.
