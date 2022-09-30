Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. The Red River Revel Arts Festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9 at Festival Plaza in Shreveport October 1-9 at 11 a.m. Admission is free Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and every day to children 12 and under (accompanied by an adult) and to military and first responders with valid ID. A general admission fee of $5 will be charged all day on Saturday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to close Tuesday through Friday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO