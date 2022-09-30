I pay 500$ a month where I stay I’ve been here almost 2 years I’ve begged for things to be fixed in my apartment for months nothing is being done they come in look at it and leave when I call the office they say they’re going to send someone out and never do .. my apartment stay clean and I pay my rent on time something needs to be done about these slumlords I have little children I refuse to continue to live like this
of course these land lords are in opposition the city has allowed them to rent out these slums for so long with no responsibility or accountability that's one reason why people move away from this sorry place it's a quality of life issue
Some aspects It is the landlords fault … But if the landlords fix it up to code… The landlords should be able to evict tenants if they damage the property… Because on allot of occasions it’s the tenants that destroy the property… The landlords should fix it… Take pictures of everything… That way if the inspectors come in… They’ll knows who’s at fault… If the tenant is a renter he should have to pay for the damages and if the tenant is on Section 8 they should be band from the program…
Comments / 26