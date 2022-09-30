ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River Shores, FL

cw34.com

Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Sept. 29

James Edward McElhaney, 57, of the 1600 block of 1st Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $38,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of burglary tools, felony petit theft, burglary of structure, failure to appear, battery, resisting arrest without violence. Christopher Donovan Page, 29, of the 8300 block of 67th Court, Vero Beach;...
VERO BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!

Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
STUART, FL
hometownnewstc.com

IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22

Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft

A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

City of Sebastian urging residents to comply with size limits for pickup

The City of Sebastian is asking residents to use caution when putting vegetation and other items out for pickup as resources are low. If you have an account with Waste Management, they will collect it as normal yard debris. If you don’t have an account, you must take the debris to the convenience center. There’s one at 7860 130th Street in Roseland.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County

Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million

The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL

