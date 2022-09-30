Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Driver arrested after doing burnouts, crashing into police vehicle and concrete pole
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Port St. Lucie was arrested Sunday after authorities say they observed him doing burnouts in the parking lot of VYBZ Lounge. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said 33-year-old Errol Orage was spotted around 2 a.m., and immediately tried to leave the scene when officers approached.
cw34.com
2 people arrested in connection to auto burglaries in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — 2 men have been arrested for breaking into cars in Fort Pierce, police say. On Sept. 29 officers responded to N. Lawnwood Circle after reports came in that two men were checking door handles of parked vehicles in the neighborhood. The Fort Pierce Police...
cw34.com
Man robbed 2 victims in 2 hotels for drug money, police say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall was full of uncertainty, especially for evacuees staying in South Florida hotels. Stuart police say Chris Julien of Port St. Lucie had other intentions. They say they responded to a hotel on S.E. Federal Highway and found a...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Sept. 29
James Edward McElhaney, 57, of the 1600 block of 1st Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $38,000 bond; Charge(s): possession of burglary tools, felony petit theft, burglary of structure, failure to appear, battery, resisting arrest without violence. Christopher Donovan Page, 29, of the 8300 block of 67th Court, Vero Beach;...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
Video — Florida Teen Invents World’s First Sustainable Electric Vehicle Motor
Robert Sansone, a senior at Fort Pierce Central High School in Florida, was born to invent. His creations range from springy leg extensions for sprinting to a go-kart that can reach speeds of 70 mph. But his latest project aims to solve a global problem: the unsustainability of electric car motors, which use rare earth […]
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
mynews13.com
Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County
Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Lola & Lenny! Pets of the Week!
Lola is an affectionate, 7-year-old shepherd mix. This well-mannered girl gets along with other dogs, knows her basic commands, and takes treats gently. Lola has a unique look with beautiful white eyelashes that accompany her gentle and loving personality. Lenny is a 10-year-old, quiet and reserved kitty with a heart...
hometownnewstc.com
IRC Adoptable Pets 9-30-22
Benji is a four-year old neutered male, tan and white mixed breed dog who weighs fifty-four pounds. He came to the Humane Society as a stray. Benji got along well with the other dogs who were brought in with him. This friendly guy is fond of long walks and quality time with his special people. You could be the special person who makes his day and his home.
veronews.com
The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft
A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
sebastiandaily.com
City of Sebastian urging residents to comply with size limits for pickup
The City of Sebastian is asking residents to use caution when putting vegetation and other items out for pickup as resources are low. If you have an account with Waste Management, they will collect it as normal yard debris. If you don’t have an account, you must take the debris to the convenience center. There’s one at 7860 130th Street in Roseland.
veronews.com
Photos – Hurricane Ian’s impact on Indian River County
Hurricane Ian left roadways flooded, destroyed signs on local businesses and washed away sand from the beaches in Indian River County. The storm – which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday on Florida’s southwestern coast – steadily weakened late Wednesday and early Thursday when it slowly trekked across the central and eastern parts of the state.
10NEWS
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
luxury-houses.net
Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million
The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian Open for Business, Cocoa Beach to Reopening Sunday
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian are open for business, with Cocoa Beach opening on Sunday. Click here to view the lineup of live music every day of the week in Melbourne and on weekends in Cocoa Beach. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Road Closures, Power Outages Plague Brevard County Residents
■ Westbound lanes of State Road 520 in Cocoa Beach. ■ Thor Avenue in Titusville is closed due to downed powerlines and flooding. ■ Westbound lanes of the Eau Gallie Causeway have been shut down due to water coming over the relief bridges. Florida Power and Light Co. provide service,...
