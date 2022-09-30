ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

northwestmoinfo.com

Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges

Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Person shot and killed by police in eastern Lawrence, KBI says

Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police make arrest in hit-and-run that injured Kan. man

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
NORTONVILLE, KS
Atchison, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Arrests made in two drug enforcement cases

FALLS CITY – A Richardson County judge has sealed additional affidavits in drug enforcement cases. Court records say separate meth delivery charges are filed against Joshua Carpenter, 37, of Falls City and Sarah Gerber, 26. Both are also charged with possession of money during a drug crime and possession of methamphetamine.
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35

A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
myqcountry.com

16-year-old Missouri boy dead after 3-vehicle crash

HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Jason D. Fedak, 58, Spring, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the Rulo exit. The driver attempted to merge...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

