northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
lawrencekstimes.com
Person shot and killed by police in eastern Lawrence, KBI says
Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.
WIBW
Nortonville man arrested in Atchison hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian seriously injured
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday evening hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to KAIR Radio. The arrested man was identified as Orie Holt, 35, of Nortonville. KAIR reports Holt was arrested Sunday afternoon and was booked into the...
Police make arrest in hit-and-run that injured Kan. man
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrests made in two drug enforcement cases
FALLS CITY – A Richardson County judge has sealed additional affidavits in drug enforcement cases. Court records say separate meth delivery charges are filed against Joshua Carpenter, 37, of Falls City and Sarah Gerber, 26. Both are also charged with possession of money during a drug crime and possession of methamphetamine.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
KMBC.com
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35
A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
KCTV 5
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports recent investigations recovered acrylfentanyl in powder form
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - After previously warning parents, teens and community members about deadly fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a new warning Thursday. Investigators say they are now seeing acrylfentanyl in powder form in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, investigators...
myqcountry.com
16-year-old Missouri boy dead after 3-vehicle crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Jason D. Fedak, 58, Spring, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the Rulo exit. The driver attempted to merge...
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
myqcountry.com
Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
