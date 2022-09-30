Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO