Chinese Researchers Are Testing Cars Using Magnetic Levitation Technology
Researchers from the Southwest Jiaotong University in China have developed cars that use magnetic levitation technology to float above a track. The eight vehicles were recently tested in Jiangsu along a conductor rail that is almost five miles in length. The floors of the vehicles have been equipped with powerful magnets and float 35 mm above a conductor rail. One of the test vehicles reached up to 143 mph (230 km/h) during the test.
In China, EVs Have Ended Up Attracting Higher Insurance Premiums
China’s car market is now generally recognized to be the largest one in the world, and the adoption of electrification is happening at a rapid pace. However, Chinese consumers are now dealing with an unexpected side effect of the push towards “new energy” vehicles: significantly increased insurance premiums.
Hyundai Starts Selling Third-Party Security Kit To Slow Rampant Thefts In The U.S.
Hyundai has a solution for owners of its vehicles being targeted as part of a social media-driven spate of thefts across the United States. Customers who want an added layer of security can now purchase a Compustar anti-theft security kit for $170. All of the automaker’s 820 dealerships across the United States are authorized to sell and install the kit.
More Than Half New Cars In U.S. Will Be Electric By 2030, Report Claims
Electric vehicles will account for more than half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2030, experts predict. Though President Joe Biden has yet to make any moves to force states to outlaw the sale of combustion vehicles, analysts say incentives such as the new tax credits for EV buyers will help the market explode in the next few years.
BMW Has Built Its 6,000,000th Vehicle In The USA On The Spartanburg Plant’s 30th Anniversary
BMW today announced that the 6,000,000th vehicle made at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, has rolled off the production line. The momentous achievement comes on the 30th anniversary of the opening of the production facility, the brand’s first and only assembly plant in the USA. The 6,000,000th vehicle...
Alpine A110 R Shows Top Speed And Acceleration Figures Prior To Its Debut
The Alpine A110 R is coming on October 4 as the most radical version of the mid-engined sportscar, and before we lay eyes on it, the French automaker showed its performance credentials in two short video teasers. As shown in the videos, the A110 R accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62...
These Are The 10 Most Discounted New Cars And SUVs On The Market Now
Shopping for a new vehicle has been tough over the last few years. Parts shortages, dealer markups, production slowdowns, and more have left many shoppers unsatisfied. According to a new report though, there are a handful of deals still out there. Here are the most discounted new cars you can find on sale right now.
Do You Care That The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Only Has Four Cylinders?
There’s a horsepower war raging and Mercedes-AMG has just reached for the nuke button, delivering an all-new 2024 C63 S with so much muscle it makes its BMW M3 rival look like its competing in an entirely different market. With the help of hybrid assistance the latest C63 S...
MINI Aceman Heading To Production In 2024 As An Electric Crossover
MINI might be working on the new generation of the Countryman, but there is another SUV under development. We are talking about the production version of the MINI Aceman concept from last summer, which is coming as an electric-only proposal to bridge the gap between the Hatch and the Countryman.
Lamborghini Aventador And Huracan, McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Among Victims Of South Korean Floods
A handful of exotics have been destroyed in South Korea in the wake of massive floods across the country. South Korea was hammered by Typhoon Hinnamnor in the second week of August, leading to widespread floods, in particular in the capital city of Seoul. At least nine people were killed in the disaster and comprehensive property damage was reported across Seoul. These cars were among those ruined by the floods.
Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Spied In Estate Form For The First Time
It might be our idea but it seems that the once-neglected station wagons are slowly getting back in fashion. Mercedes has always been a supporter of this bodystyle, and the next generation of the E-Class is not an exception to the rule. A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate prototype was caught by our spy photographers, showing that the German brand will keep offering an alternative to the traditional sedan.
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
Next-Generation Honda NSX Will Be All-Electric – If It Gets The Green Light
A new generation of the Honda NSX could be on the cards and if launched, will be all-electric. Official word from the car manufacturer is that it is not planning a third generation of the NSX. However, vice president and Acura brand officer at American Honda, Jon Ikeda, is confident that an all-new model will get the go-ahead and serve as the perfect halo model for the brand’s shift to battery electric vehicles.
Tesla’s Optimus Robot Could “End Poverty” According To Elon Musk
Tesla’s long-awaited Optimus humanoid robot has been showcased to the world at Tesla’s AI Day 2022. The electric car manufacturer first announced its intention to commercialize a humanoid robot at last year’s AI event, infamously previewing it with an employee dancing around in a robot suit. This time it showed up with two functioning prototypes.
E-scooters are being IMPOUNDED by police in a major Australian city after a series of fatal accidents - with riders facing a $1,825 fine to get it back
Illegal e-scooters are being snatched from the street and impounded by police as part of a major crackdown, with fines of nearly $1,000 for those caught riding them. Victoria Police launched the clampdown after a 28-year-old man died when he fell off his electric scooter. Moustafa Abou-Eid died in hospital...
2022 Mazda MX-5 Driven, RENNTech S73R Detailed, And Electric Acura NSX On The Cards: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. According to experts, EVs will gain popularity exponentially before the end of the decade, who predicts that by 2030, more than half of new cars sold in the U.S. will be electric. The latest predictions have been revised since the U.S. government passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August this year. The figure for EV new car sales was previously 43 percent, whereas it is now 52 percent.
Someone Imagined A 2023 BMW 7-Series Touring So You Don’t Have To
This articles includes renderings of a fictional BMW 7-Series Touring created by independent digital artist Theottle. The illustrations are neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. The new BMW 7-Series and the equivalent i7 are the ultimate flagships of the Bavarian sedan range. We all know that the more practical...
Cupra Offers Authenticity Pack For The UK-Specific 2008 Seat Leon Cupra K1
Cupra became a standalone brand in 2018, but the name has been around for hot hatch variants of the Seat Ibiza and Leon models since the early ’00s. One of those is the Seat Leon Cupra K1, which was produced in a limited number of 450 units for the UK market between 2008 and 2009. More than a decade later, Cupra remembers the K1, offering its owners an exclusive Authenticity Pack, including a certificate of authenticity and a numbered plaque.
Porsche Shares Drop Below IPO Launch Price
Shares in Porsche have dropped beneath the price they commanded when the sports car firm hit the market three trading days ago. Porsche launched onto the stock market last Thursday with a €75 billion ($72 bn) valuation that raised $19.5 bn ($18.7 bn), around half go which will go to Volkswagen, who will use it to fund EV development.
