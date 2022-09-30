Man fatally shot in East Liberty

Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the city’s East Liberty neighborhood Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for shots fired, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Amanda Mueller.

Officers found the unidentified man in the road with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

No arrests were made as of early Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing.