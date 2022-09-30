Read full article on original website
Related
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Endangered species on the brink of extinction in California desert makes a comeback
"We were incredibly thrilled to see pups this year on camera."
SFGate
‘We Got Weights In Fish’: How A Regional Fishing Scandal Took Over TikTok
We’re less than four days into October and the internet’s next biggest cheating scandal isn’t wife guys or chess matches — it’s in the world of professional fishing. Here’s how it started: Two fishermen who competed in a Lake Erie fishing competition on Friday were accused of cheating and disqualified after a tournament official found small lead weights stuffed inside their catches. While this was major news for the fishing community, a surprisingly lull in celebrity chaos and other breaking gossip for the day sent the videos sprawling out to TikTok For You pages everywhere.
Comments / 0